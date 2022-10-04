Trump packed the boxes returned to National Archives in January himself

Donald Trump personally packed the 15 boxes of documents his office returned to the National Archives in January, a new report revealed Monday.

The former president did the recurring job himself, people with knowledge of the matter said Washington Post in a bombshell report that revealed Trump asked one of his lawyers to tell the National Archives and Records Administration that his team had returned all the requested records.

Alex Cannon, the lawyer, refused because he was not sure the statement was true.

It was Cannon who facilitated the January transfer of 15 boxes of presidential records from Trump’s Palm Beach home Mar-a-Lago to the National Archives in Washington DC

It was later revealed that thousands of documents from Trump’s presidency, including those marked classified, had remained in Florida.

But in February, Trump was determined to declare that “everything” sought by the archives had been handed over.

By law, former presidents must hand over all documents and records from the presidency, as they are the property of the US government.

Trump had asked his team to release a statement he had dictated, saying the former president had returned “everything” the archives had requested. The statement was ultimately not released.

He had also, sources told the Post, told his aides that the documents in the boxes were ‘newspaper clippings’ and not relevant to the archives.

And he complained that the National Archives was ‘persnickety’ about getting the materials from Mar-a-Lago.

The Justice Department is investigating Trump’s handling of classified documents and possible concealment, manipulation or destruction of government records.

The August 8 raid at Mar-a-Lago was part of that investigation. The FBI seized more than 11,000 records, including about 100 documents marked classified, in the court-authorized search of Trump’s Florida home.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and it remains unclear whether he or any of his aides knew there was additional material left at Mar-a-Lago after the handover of the 15 boxes in January.

On Monday, the Archives released a May 2021 exchange with Trump’s lawyers that stated the agency’s belief that about two dozen boxes of records from Trump’s presidency remained at Mar-a-Lago.

This was after 15 boxes had been returned to the archives in January, but before the raid in August.

The correspondence also revealed that in the final days of the Trump administration, Trump’s White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, advised White House officials that the president’s records should go to the archives.

“It is also our understanding that approximately two dozen boxes of original presidential records were stored in the White House residence during President Trump’s last year in office and have not been turned over to NARA, despite a decision by Pat Cipollone in final days of the administration as they must be,’ Gary Stern, the agency’s chief counsel, wrote in a May 2021 email to Trump’s lawyers.

Among the documents the archive noted were missing were Trump’s letters with North Korean leader Kim Jung-Un and the letter that outgoing President Barack Obama left on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office for Trump.

It is traditional for a departing president to leave a letter to his successor. This document becomes the property of the federal government.

‘The original correspondence between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was not transmitted to us; it is our understanding that in January 2021, just prior to the end of the administration, the originals were placed in a binder for the President but were never returned to the Office of Records Management for transfer to NARA,’ Stern wrote.

“Similarly, the letter President Obama left for President Trump on his first day in office has not been transferred; since this letter was received by President Trump after his term began, it is a presidential record—note that all of NARA’s other presidential libraries preserve the original copy of similar letters and it is necessary that this is also handed over to us,” he added.

Stern’s memo is another link in the paper trail that shows how archives officials repeatedly tried to get hold of Trump records before the court-ordered raid.

Meanwhile, the archivists told Congress that the agency believes it still lacks the Trump administration records it sought.

“The National Archives has confirmed to the Oversight Committee that it still has not received all presidential records from the Trump White House,” Acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall said in a letter to the congressional committee on Friday.

The National Archives will consult with the Ministry of Justice on whether they should move to get them back.

Wall said they were talking to the DOJ about whether to “initiate an action to recover records illegally removed” by White House officials.

Further details on what action might be taken remain unclear, but the DoJ’s warning raises the specter of another potential raid at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago country club in West Palm Beach.

The archives know that some White House staff conducted official business on personal electronic messaging accounts that were not copied or forwarded to their official accounts, in violation of the Presidential Records Act, Wall said.

“NARA has been able to obtain such records from a number of former officials and will continue to pursue the return of similar types of presidential records from former officials,” Wall said.