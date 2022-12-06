Trump Organisation found guilty in tax dodging scheme

To convict the Trump Organization, prosecutors had to convince jurors that Weisselberg or his subordinate, senior vice president and comptroller Jeffrey McConney, were “senior executive” agents acting on behalf of the company and that the company also benefited from his scheme. Loading Trump Organization lawyers repeated the mantra “Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg” throughout the month-long court case. They alleged that the director had gone rogue and betrayed the company’s trust. No one in the Trump family or company was at fault, they argued. Although he testified as a prosecution witness, Weisselberg also tried to take responsibility on the witness stand, saying that no one in the Trump family knew what he was doing. “It was my own personal greed that led to this,” an emotional Weisselberg testified.

Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to evading taxes on $1.7 million in benefits, testified that he and McConney conspired to hide that extra reimbursement from his income by deducting their expenses from his pre-tax salary and falsifying to issue W-2 forms. Loading During his closing argument, prosecutor Joshua Steinglass attempted to refute the claim that Trump knew nothing about the plan. He showed jurors a lease Trump had signed for Weisselberg’s company-paid apartment and a memo Trump had initialed authorizing a pay cut for another executive receiving perks. “Mr. Trump explicitly approves of tax fraud,” Steinglass argued. The verdict does not end Trump’s battle with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat who took office in January.