Trump brags about ‘sold out’ Ohio rally – but arena is two-thirds full just before he takes stage

Donald Trump boasted about his “sold out” Ohio rally on Saturday hours before taking the podium, saying most Republicans would “lose” their races if he didn’t approve.

Trump speaks at the 7,000-seat Covelli Center in Youngstown, Ohio — but the “huge crowd” he bragged about in his Truth Social app only fills about two-thirds of the stadium.

It’s worth noting that the rally takes place at the same time as a major college football game between Ohio State University and the University of Toledo.

The former president also said he is in Ohio because he was asked to campaign there by Republican Senate candidate JD Vance, who is engaged in an exciting race against Democratic House Representative Tim Ryan.

“Both JD Vance and Dr. Oz asked me to do major rallies for them in Ohio and Pennsylvania respectively, and I did,” Trump wrote.

“The Pennsylvania Rally was a huge success, ‘packed’ with great American patriots, and the Ohio Rally, tonight, is another sold-out juggernaut – look at the huge crowd.”

Trump meets Saturday night for Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance in Youngstown

The stadium is now about two-thirds full, less than an hour before Trump is expected to take the stage

The rally takes place at the same time as a major football game between two Ohio colleges

He added: ‘Both candidates wanted this and I delivered as usual. ALL Republican candidates want meetings. Without the Rallies and, more importantly, the Endorsements, most would lose. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!’

Trump’s Congressional ally Rep. Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene joined a busy list of speakers at the Saturday meeting, where she received a standing ovation.

Trump has played a heavy hand in the interim races in Ohio, supporting 14 candidates for Congress or governor — more than he has in any other state except Texas.

In the 2020 presidential race, Buckeye State voters chose Trump over President Joe Biden by a margin of about 8 percent.

Saturday’s rally is a test of his continued influence on the critical battlefield — joining Trump on the podium will include all four congressmen he supports, as well as staunchly pro-Trump representatives Jim Jordan and Bill Johnson.

The support of the former president helped author and venture capitalist Vance win the GOP Senate primary, despite a busy race full of hopeful MAGAs.

Trump bragged about the crowd at the Ohio rally and his Pennsylvania rally

He will face Democratic House Representative Tim Ryan in November to fill the seat of outgoing Senator Rob Portman.

As an extra jab against the left-wing populist, Saturday’s rally takes place in Ryan’s current congressional district.

Vance and Ryan are currently locked in a close race. A poll on Friday from Emerson College Polling/The Hill, the author of “Hillbilly Elegy” who leads Ryan by four percent.

But he is wildly popular among Trump supporters, as witnessed by the enthusiastic cheers when he took the stage on Saturday.

Trump’s pick for Ohio’s 7th congressional district is his former White House aide Max Miller, whose marriage kept the ex-president on his golf course in Bedminster in August.

He also supports conservative commentator and former Miss Ohio Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in the 13th congressional district.

Also at Saturday night’s rally is Air Force veteran JR Majewski, who battles for the vulnerable Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur in the 9th district. Majewski was on the grounds of the United States Capitol when a mob of Trump supporters overwhelmed law enforcement and stormed the building.

Notably absent is Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who only recently endorsed Trump, despite the Republican leader challenging Trump’s claim that the 2020 presidential election had been rigged.

Last year, DeWine also defended Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez for his vote to impeach Trump over the Capitol riots. “He called. That was his decision. I think he’s been a good congressman. He can’t resign,” DeWine said.

DeWine told the Youngstown Vindicator on Friday that he missed the rally to watch his granddaughters compete in an evening cross country racing event that was happening at the same time.