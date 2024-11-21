Home US Trump news live: President-elect’s team responds to sordid police report on Cabinet pick Pete Hegseth
US

Trump news live: President-elect’s team responds to sordid police report on Cabinet pick Pete Hegseth

written by Jack 0 comments
Trump news live: President-elect's team responds to sordid police report on Cabinet pick Pete Hegseth

By KATELYN CARALLE, SENIOR POLITICAL REPORTER

Published: | Updated:

Advertisement

Donald Trump’s transition team said it is standing by President-elect Pete Hegseth, the Defense Secretary, after a graphic police report detailed sexual assault allegations against him.

The Army National Guard veteran and Fox News host has strongly denied that he forced a woman during a drunken encounter in Monterey, California, seven years ago.

Trump has told advisers he stands with the Iraq and Afghanistan veteran, and transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday night that the police report confirms the allegations against Hegseth were fully investigated and no charges have been filed. The New York Times reported.

She added that President-elect Trump “knows Pete will serve our country honorably as Secretary of Defense.”

Follow all the developments leading up to Trump’s second term on DailyMail.com

Police report reveals sordid details of sexual assault allegations against Trump’s Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

The woman who accused Pete Hegseth of assault claims something may have been slipped into her drink before he grabbed her phone and physically blocked her from leaving his room, according to a police report.

Hegseth, a Fox News host and former National Guard officer who was recently nominated by Donald Trump as defense secretary, was investigated for the alleged assault in 2017, but no charges were filed.

The report, issued by the city of Monterey, California, describes an allegedly “highly intoxicated” Hegseth groping multiple women at a hotel in the early morning hours of October 8, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa.

The alleged victim, then 30 years old, who asked to be identified as Jane Doe, was drinking champagne with colleagues during a business trip when things became “fuzzy” and she suddenly found herself in a room with Hegseth.

1732196908 612 Trump news live President elects team responds to sordid police report

Jill Biden’s union issues scathing review of wrestling mogul Linda McMahon as Trump’s pick for education secretary

Jill Biden’s teachers union on Wednesday denounced Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Linda McMahon as Secretary of Education, calling her “Betsy DeVos 2.0.”

McMahon is expected to undo all of the Biden administration’s initiatives when it takes over the U.S. Department of Education — which Trump has said he wants to abolish altogether — including limiting support for transgender athletes.

The former CEO of the WWE was a controversial choice of Trump. Her experience is in executive branch — she led the Small Business Association during the first Trump administration — and she has little experience in education.

The National Education Association, the union to which the first lady belongs as a community college professor, rejected McMahon’s nomination. It is the largest teachers union in the country.

NEA President Becky Pringle said McMahon would be a new version of DeVos.

1732196909 391 Trump news live President elects team responds to sordid police report

As seen on TV: how Trump selected his cabinet based on what he saw and what that means for the country

Donald Trump stunned Washington by plucking celebrities and prominent figures from cable TV to fill his Cabinet and administration.

In doing so, he ignored the more traditional candidates favored by the political establishment.

To say his choices left the capital in turmoil would be an understatement. Some of them have more IMDb credentials than years of government service.

The choices were perhaps unsurprising given Trump’s history as a New York businessman who became a star on the television show The Apprentice. And he has long expressed his admiration for those who look like they came out of Hollywood’s central casting.

However, Trump’s break with the status quo is a significant change from his first administration, when he chose many establishment candidates to fill key government positions.

This time, he watched TV clips of potential Cabinet members on monitors in a makeshift “situation room” at Mar-a-Lago.

It seems to have been very important to him that his chosen people could represent the government well in live TV interviews, and be able to disrupt normal business in Washington.

1732196909 514 Trump news live President elects team responds to sordid police report

Nikki Haley Calls Tulsi Gabbard a ‘Russian Sympathizer’ in Scorched Earth Tirade Against Trump’s Cabinet Pick

Nikki Haley denounced President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

She accused the former Democratic congresswoman turned Trump supporter of spreading Russian propaganda, calling her a “Russian, Iranian, Syrian, Chinese sympathizer.”

The former South Carolina Republican Party governor gave her scathing review of the 78-year-old president-elect’s nominations for his Cabinet on her SiriusXM radio show “Nikki Haley Live.”

“Everyone loves her now to say she’s a Republican now, but I’ve always said, ‘let’s look at what they’ve said, what their actions are,’” Haley said of Gabbard.

Haley blasted the controversial nominee for going to Syria in 2017 to meet with dictator Bashar al-Assad for what Haley called a “photo op” while committing atrocities against his own people.

Haley called it disgusting that Gabbard questioned whether it was the Syrian leader who was behind the chemical attacks in his country. She recalled giving a speech at the United Nations during Trump’s first term about attacks on children.

1732196909 177 Trump news live President elects team responds to sordid police report

‘Petrified’ Morning Joe’s REAL Reason for Meeting with Trump Revealed Amid Wild Conspiracy Theories About Dead Intern and Fear of Gaetz-led Retaliation

The Morning Joe hosts held their secret meeting with Donald Trump because they feared that newly elected President would allow Matt Gaetz to lead an investigation into conspiracy theories surrounding the 2001 death of Joe Scarborough’s intern.

Scarborough and his co-host/wife Mika Brzezinski have faced a barrage of backlash after unveiling the Mar-a-Lago summit amid dwindling viewership on their beleaguered network.

Some called the recent Trump rally a weak attempt to bring in conservative viewers.

But the couple is reportedly “afraid of retaliation and of Gaetz opening an investigation into Joe and the intern.”

“That’s what this was about,” a source told Puck about the motive. “It has nothing to do with ratings or Comcast. It’s all about fear of retaliation and investigation,’

Since 2020, Trump has spread theories that Scarborough had an affair with intern Lori Klausutis and was responsible for her death.

1732196910 987 Trump news live President elects team responds to sordid police report

You Might Also Like

You may also like

Inside eBay billionaire Jeff Skoll’s new $17 million complex in Washington DC

Yellowstone fans are stunned as John Dutton’s real cause of death is...

Mother slams ‘disgusting’ ex-partner after he hired a prostitute for their 13-year-old...

Gardner Minshew II suffers a season-ending collarbone injury in a huge blow...

Fox News pundit makes shocking personal revelations as he argues against Pete...

YouTuber forced to spend $90,000 on eye surgery after David Dobrik’s stunt...

@2024 - WhatsNew2Day - All Right Reserved. Email: Contact@whatsnew2day.com