Trump news live: President-elect’s team responds to sordid police report on Cabinet pick Pete Hegseth

Donald Trump’s transition team said it is standing by President-elect Pete Hegseth, the Defense Secretary, after a graphic police report detailed sexual assault allegations against him.

The Army National Guard veteran and Fox News host has strongly denied that he forced a woman during a drunken encounter in Monterey, California, seven years ago.

Trump has told advisers he stands with the Iraq and Afghanistan veteran, and transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday night that the police report confirms the allegations against Hegseth were fully investigated and no charges have been filed. The New York Times reported.

She added that President-elect Trump “knows Pete will serve our country honorably as Secretary of Defense.”

