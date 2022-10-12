Trump must sit for deposition next week in defamation lawsuit filed by writer E. Jean Carroll: Judge

<!–

Donald Trump will be impeached under oath in a libel suit filed by E. Jean Carroll, a writer who previously accused the ex-president of rape, a court ruled Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan has rejected Trump’s request to interrupt the Oct. 19 statement, in the latest legal blow he has faced since leaving office.

Carroll accused Trump of defaming her after writing in her memoir that Trump raped her during a meeting in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s.

Trump denied her claims and questioned Carroll’s credibility and motivation.

He told The Hill in 2019 that “she’s not my type” and accused her of conjuring them up to peddle her book.

The judge focused on attempts by Trump’s lawyers to delay the trial, a legal tactic the ex-president was known to relied on during times of trouble during his past life as a real estate manager.

“The defendant should not be allowed to run out of clocks on the plaintiff’s attempt to resolve what was allegedly a grave error,” Kaplan said.

This story is breaking and will be updated…