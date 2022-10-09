Trump mocks Biden at Nevada rally with two-minute WWE-style highlight reel of his gaffes

It seems Donald Trump has found a new way to make fun of President Joe Biden at his signature “Make America Great Again” rallies — by presenting a professional wrestling-style video compilation of the Democrat’s many gaffes.

The two-minute Saturday video featured a clip of Biden from an event on ending hunger late last month, where he appeared to be calling for the late GOP representative Jackie Walorski to commend her for her efforts in the initiative.

“Where’s Jackie?” Biden asked, despite Walorski’s tragic death in a car accident involving two of her staffers earlier this year.

Next to Biden, letters appear on the screen with the somewhat crudely worded reminder: “Pssst….Jackie is dead.”

Biden reportedly later apologized to Walorski’s family in a more private setting.

Trump, who is no stranger to criticizing his political rival, rolled out the video Saturday night at his Nevada rally.

“Let’s get ready to bumble!” says a voiceover, opening the two-minute video with a play on WWE announcer Michael Buffer’s signature phrase.

He’s shown similar clips and images at previous rallies, such as his recent Michigan event, but Saturday’s video appears to be one of the longest and most carefully produced.

Donald Trump told Biden supporters: ‘He can’t speak clearly, he can’t think clearly’ before introducing his video

At one point, Biden shouted that he seemed to forget that GOP representative Jackie Walorski had died

Furious at the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation into his handling of classified documents on Saturday night, Trump attacked Biden’s mental acuity and again accused him of leading the federal government in a politicized investigation.

That’s despite the White House and the president himself denying any role in the investigation or the August 8 FBI raid that brought it to the fore.

“You could put together the five worst presidents in American history, and they wouldn’t have done the damage Joe Biden has done to our country in less than two short years,” Trump told supporters.

He claimed, “When Biden hears me speak, he knows he can’t fight back but try to get me through these prosecutors.”

“That’s the only way he might get me, I don’t think he can, first of all we didn’t do anything wrong. It helps if you haven’t done anything wrong after six years,” Trump said, apparently referring to the numerous investigations against him.

“He can’t speak clearly, he can’t think clearly, so he says to the police, ‘You have to do something about this man, he’s killing me.’

Trump then asked the audience, “So we made a short video, do you want to see it?”

Walorski, who was supported by Trump before she died, died earlier this year

The video that follows shows Biden’s language and verbal struggles, interspersed with clips of him tripping down the Air Force One stairs and First Lady Jill Biden helping him put on a jacket.

All the while, the worn-out 1991 song “Get Ready for This” by 2 Unlimited plays in the background.

Trump supporters chanted “Joe’s got to go” as the video ended.

He is the latest critic of the 79-year-old president to come down to his awkward slip on Walorski, who had supported Trump before she died.

The White House’s handling of the issue sparked a storm of criticism from much of the media.

During her regular press conference after Biden’s event, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly refused to call it a mistake when multiple reporters asked.

She repeatedly told them that Biden brought up the late congressman because she was “top of mind.”

Biden apologized to Walorski’s family for the incident, according to the South Bend Tribune in Indiana.

They met him in the Oval Office during a bill signing in Walorski’s honor.

Her older brother, Keith Walorski, told the outlet that the president had been “extremely courteous.”

‘He brought the ‘Where’s Jackie?’ commented and basically said, ‘I’m sorry it turned out like this’, and that it was actually a misstep. He was the one who brought it up, he apologized and we basically told him we were fine, we didn’t regret that,” Keith said.