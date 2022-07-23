Trump mocked by Democrats in Tampa before speech: New billboard shows Fox News call his 2020 loss

Donald Trump appears Saturday night before a crowd of young Republican voters in Tampa, Florida, where he will be greeted by a billboard reminding him that he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

Trump speaks on the second night of Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit, an annual multi-day gathering of MAGA global teens and young adults.

But hours before his appearance, the Democratic National Committee is rolling out a campaign to make sure voters know it was Biden who won the popular vote.

DailyMail.com got exclusive early access to the billboard campaign, which will debut later Saturday morning in Tampa.

A truck with a huge video screen will drive through the city streets displaying the results of the last presidential race, along with a slide of Biden and the caption: ’81 million Americans voted for President Joe Biden (most votes in history) .’

In an extra jab at Trump, the data is interrupted by clips from Fox News announcing his loss in November 2020.

“Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States, who in this process declared, ‘I will never give up the fight for you and our nation,’ will be denied a second term,” host Martha MacCallum said in one of the clips released. be played today. . ‘That hasn’t happened since 1992’

Co-anchor Bret Baier says in an earlier clip: “The Fox News decision-making desk can now predict that former Vice President Joe Biden will win Pennsylvania and Nevada, giving him the more than 270 electoral votes he needs to become the 46th president of the United States.” to become United States. .’

The Democratic National Committee unveils a mobile billboard on the streets of Tampa that will remind Americans that Donald Trump has lost the popular vote to Joe Biden

It will also include a slide showing the electoral college final count and will be there hours before Trump speaks at a student summit.

In an extra jab, the DNC plays clips from Trump’s former favorite news network, Fox News, announcing his defeat

The ex-president and his allies had attacked the right-wing media giant as dishonest and disloyal after it called the race for Biden, apparently feeling betrayed by the normally Trump-friendly network.

It’s happening right in Florida, the ex-president’s new home state, where he’s officially resided at his Mar-a-Lago resort since he left office.

Trump’s performance at the Turning Point USA Student Action summit will be his second speech in two days after a rally in Arizona on Friday

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve learned just how deep Donald Trump’s conspiracy to overthrow the will of 81 million Americans and stop the peaceful transfer of power went — aided by cowardly MAGA Republicans like Kevin McCarthy and Marjorie Taylor Greene,” DNC — spokesman Ammar Moussa told DailyMail.com.

“The DNC is here to remind the disgraced former president that his MAGA agenda is wildly unpopular with the American people, no matter what tall tales he wants to tell.”

While McCarthy is not affiliated with the Turning Point USA summit, Georgia Rep. Greene will appear there on Saturday afternoon.

And Trump’s speech to young conservatives comes at the end of a series of hearings held by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

At its first hearing, the panel argued that last year’s riots in the US Capitol were not an unfortunate but unforeseen outbreak of violence, but rather the “last stand” of Trump and his allies to remain in power. The eighth hearing on Thursday detailed what Trump did — and didn’t do — in the 187 minutes between when he ordered supporters to march to the Capitol during a rally outside the White House, and when he finally told them to go home. to go.

The DNC mounted a similar campaign Friday with a mobile billboard outside the Tampa Convention Center when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke.

Hundreds of young Republican voters flocked to Tampa for the multi-day event

Trump has vehemently denied many of the more explosive claims made during the hearings, such as the claim that he “lunged” at the wheel and throat of a Secret Service agent when security refused to take him to the Capitol with the crowd. to drive.

He has also criticized the panel of lawmakers that scrutinize him as the “non-selection committee” and has routinely referred to them as “thugs” and “hacks.”

That ongoing stream of denials and allegations of voter fraud is a focal point of Democrat opposition to this weekend’s massive Republican youth event.

Their anti-Trump billboard will likely be outside the Tampa Convention Center for a while to ensure those in attendance get a glimpse.

That’s where there was another billboard campaign the day before, with Democrats highlighting Republicans’ views on abortion, taxes, and 2020.

“The MAGA Republican Agenda: Too Extreme and Dangerous for America,” it read.

The Tampa summit is Trump’s second event this weekend, after the former president campaigned Friday for Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.