Trump lawyers found two MORE classified documents in a Florida storage unit

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have uncovered yet more classified government material that was removed from the White House, this time in a South Florida storage unit that housed material shipped in bulk from the White House.

The lawyers conducted an inventory of the unit after being repeatedly asked in court to assert that Trump had responded to a government subpoena seeking government-owned documents.

That process led them to the storage unit, which was the destination for 3,000 pounds of items shipped from Virginia to Florida by Trump aides and government workers, according to the Washington Post.

“It was suits, swords, fighting belts and all sorts of things,” a person familiar with the unit told the newspaper. ‘As far as I know, it hasn’t even been in that storage unit. I don’t think anyone in Trump’s world can tell you what’s in that storage unit.

There were evidently at least two articles marked “classified,” people familiar with a trio of searches in recent weeks told the newspaper. That comes after FBI agents who searched Mar-a-Lago said they discovered more than 100 documents marked “classified” at the club.

Trump’s team hired an outside group to search Trump Tower, his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and the storage unit.

Trump has criticized that search as a “witch hunt” and has been fighting the Justice Department in court, though an appeals court last week halted a “special master” review of seized materials Trump had been able to obtain in a lower court.

A special prosecutor is now overseeing the investigation, as well as an investigation related to January 6.

The material marked as classified was turned over to the FBI after it was discovered.

The search of Mar-a-Lago revealed government documents were mixed with memorabilia such as a box of framed Time magazine covers, and Trump’s lawyers have fought in court to return personal items such as golf shirts and ‘Photos of Celine Dion’. ‘

An FBI search of Mar-a-Lago uncovered 100 documents marked classified in August

The president maintains an office in the Florida club that owns

Trump posed with a UFC championship belt with fighter Colby Covington in 2018

Under the law, the State Department catalogs gifts presented to the White House during foreign travel

Government lawyers argue that even those articles provide information regarding how the former president stored government material normally covered by the Presidential Records Act.

The White House was dealt a sword and dagger on at least one occasion: Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia in 2017, his first foreign trip as president. They were among the 83 gifts given to the leader. By law, the Department of State catalogs such items.

Trump declared a UFC championship belt valued at $650 in his final financial disclosure. It was given to him by UFC fighter Colby Colvington, who visited Trump in the Oval Office.