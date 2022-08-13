Trump lawyer told Justice Department classified material had been returned

Last year, officials at the National Archives discovered that Mr. Trump had taken a slew of documents and other government material with him when he left the White House at the end of his tumultuous term in January 2021. That material was allegedly sent to the archives under the terms of the Presidential Records Act.

Mr Trump returned 15 boxes of material in January this year. When archivists examined the material, they found many pages of documents with secret markings and referred the case to the Department of Justice, which opened an investigation and convened a grand jury.

In the spring, the Justice Department issued a subpoena to Mr Trump asking for more documents believed to be in his possession. He was repeatedly urged by advisers to return what remained, despite what they described as his desire to keep certain documents.

In an effort to resolve the dispute, Mr. Bratt and other officials at Mar-a-Lago in early June and briefly met Mr. Trump. Two of Mr. Trump’s attorneys, M. Evan Corcoran and Christina Bobb, spoke with Mr. Bratt and a handful of investigators he traveled with, said people briefed about the meeting.



Mr. Corcoran and Ms. Bobb showed Mr. Bratt and his team boxes of material Mr. Trump had brought from the White House and kept in a storage room, the people said.

According to two people briefed during the visit, Mr. Bratt and his team left with additional material marked classified, at which time they also received a written statement from a Trump attorney confirming that all material marked had been classified in the boxes had been turned over.