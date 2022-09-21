Trump lawyer Alina Habba brushes off special master grilling, says DOJ wants ‘October surprise’

Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba accused the Justice Department of trying to pull off an ‘October surprise’ with the FBI’s raid on the former president – and even took a dig at the federal judge who served as the ‘special master’ in the case.

The lawyer from Bedminister, New Jersey, said Judge Raymond Dearie ‘showed a little bit of white gloves, which makes me nervous when you’re not willing to get into the weeds on this.’

But she said she wasn’t ‘ready to judge him yet.’

She accused the Justice Department of running a “political” investigation targeting the November election, even though Trump’s team in its latest filing complained about the pace and tried to delay the case into November.

She was asked by Newsmax Interviewer Rob Schmitt, who noted that Trump’s legal team — Habba is not working on this particular case — had floated the name of Judge Dearie as one of two recommendations.

Schmitt called it ‘a decision made by someone on the Trump team [who] wanted this particular champion,” and said it “turned out to be a bad choice.”

‘I do not know yet. You know, judges are under tremendous pressure when they get a case that’s very political,” Habba said.

‘Remember these judges are human. They don’t want to be in the press. They just want to apply case law and some of them don’t. And some of them appear to be tougher when they don’t necessarily need to be, she said.

She also took on Deary’s claim that Trump’s lawyers would have to provide evidence that Trump has declassified the material, if that’s what they want to claim.

Habba called it ‘a bit tricky’ and ‘surprising’ that the judge ‘didn’t want to look at classified documents’.

Dearie grilled Trump’s lawyers at a Tuesday hearing

Donald Trump’s lawyers Linsey Halligan, James Trusty and Chris Kise met with DOJ lawyers in Brooklyn Federal Court to try to set procedures for a special master they had asked to sort through material seized from Trump’s Florida club

“Now the Department of Justice filed this crazy raid and pretended it was all these criminal acts because November is right around the corner,” Habba told the conservative news magazine Newsmax

“I found it surprising that he wouldn’t actually look at the classified documents, which was the whole purpose of having a thesis master,” she said.

The DOJ has filed an appeal with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals after another federal judge, Aileen Cannon, who sits in Florida, denied the government’s request to separate documents marked ‘classified’ from those sifted through by the special master.

“They’re panicking,” Habba said.

‘That’s what happens. That is not what the DOJ is supposed to do. That’s not what the FBI is supposed to do. But that’s what I think is happening’.

Trump’s lawyers have not specifically said he ordered the documents classified. They put the terms “classified” in quotation marks in legal filings

Documents seized during the August 8 search of Trump’s property are pictured on August 30. Trump’s lawyers have declined to say in legal filings whether Trump ordered them declassified while he was in office and had the authority

Raymond Dearie, a veteran New York judge, has been appointed special master to oversee the Mar-a-Lago investigation. The Trump team listed him as among two recommendations for the post. According to one report, they thought he was a skeptic of the FBI

She referred to the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago on August 8. It came after a year of correspondence between National Archives officials and Trump’s team. Trump returned 15 boxes of material to the government in January 2022. A grand jury subpoenaed documents in May. A DOJ official collected more material in June. And then the FBI took additional boxes in the search.

The DOJ says the FBI obtained about 100 classified documents in the search, for a total of about 300 documents marked classified from Trump’s Florida golf club.

Habba’s comments come after Dearie grilled a team of four of his lawyers in a Brooklyn courthouse on Tuesday over their refusal to support allegations that he declassified files when he left office.

“You can’t have your cake and eat it too,” Judge Raymond Dearie said as the former president’s legal team repeatedly refused to support the allegations in a tense court hearing in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Dearie is tasked with reviewing a trove of government documents, including classified information, seized by FBI agents at Mar-a-Lago.

He pressed Trump’s legal team with pointed questions about whether they had evidence to support the former president’s continued claims that he had declassified material when he left the White House.

His tough questions came as Trump’s lawyers and the Justice Department tried to work out how to sort through boxes of government material kept at Trump’s club after Trump left office.

Some legal experts have said Trump could be in legal jeopardy even if he had declassified all the material that has been disclosed as the government investigates the possession and handling of national security information, which could apply even if it was not classified.

Trump’s lawyer Jim Trusty said at one point that the lawyers were “not in a position” to say whether Trump had declassified the documents until they could review them.

“You filed a lawsuit,” Dearie scolded him.

Dearie also said that absent evidence from Trump’s lawyers, he would assume the document was classified as redacted.

‘If the government gives me prima facia proof that they are classified documents and you make no claim of declassification, I’m left with one prima facia classified documents case, and for me that’s the end of it, he said.