Trump lashes out over Mar-a-Lago raid as DoJ says special master ruling is slowing their probe

Donald Trump has once again lashed out over the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, as the Justice Department seeks to speed up its appeal against the special master appointed to review records seized in the search.

In a post on his Truth Social network on Friday, Trump called the investigation into his handling of government records a “hoax” and a “scam” motivated by a desire to “harm a political opponent.”

Trump said the Biden administration is afraid he is “leading in every poll” and called Vice President Kamala Harris a “North Korea sympathizer” in reference to her mistake on Thursday calling the rogue regime a “close ally.” ‘ in comments intended to refer to South Korea.

While president, Trump himself met twice with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and his self-described “love letters” to and from the dictator were among the thousands of documents seized in the August 8 FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

The so-called love letters were believed to be a key target in the search, after the National Archives allegedly demanded to no avail that the Trump team hand them over.

The FBI seized about 100 classified documents in the search and is investigating possible violations of laws related to the handling of presidential records and classified material.

In a court filing Friday night, the Justice Department called for a faster resolution to its appeal from the special master, who is reviewing roughly 11,000 unclassified documents for possible attorney-client or executive privilege.

The Justice Department said his inability to access unclassified documents while the review is ongoing continues to hamper significant aspects of its investigation.

The Justice Department is asking the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to order all motions in the case to be filed by November 11 and to hold any necessary hearings in the case as soon as the briefing is complete.

Trump’s lawyers oppose the request, the government said.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said in an email: “After having weeks to prepare their arguments, the DOJ is now seeking an unnecessary fight over a nine-day difference in filing deadlines.”

The Justice Department said that because it is currently prohibited from accessing the approximately 11,000 unclassified documents seized in the search, it cannot examine the documents that were stored along with the classified materials.

The government said those unclassified records “may shed light” on how the documents were transferred or stored on the Mar-a-Lago property, and who might have accessed them.

The records could also serve as evidence of violations of federal statutes on obstruction and concealment or deletion of government records, according to Friday’s filing.

The Justice Department said an expedited timeline could allow the government, if it wins the appeal, “to more quickly resume its full investigation without restrictions on its review and use of evidence seized pursuant to a lawful search warrant.”

The government’s lawyers added that if the Atlanta-based appeals court rules in favor of the Justice Department, it would end litigation over materials seized in the search, as well as external review of those documents.

That review, which is being conducted by US District Judge Raymond Dearie, a special teacher, is scheduled to end on December 16.

Documents seized during the search of Trump’s estate on August 8 are shown on August 30. Trump’s lawyers have refused to say in the legal documents whether Trump had ordered them declassified while he was in office and had the authority.

This month, the appeals court sided with the Justice Department in withdrawing parts of the US district judge’s ruling contained in interviews with witnesses or filing charges before a grand jury.

The Eleventh Circuit also prevented Dearie from accessing the classified records as part of its proceedings.

Cannon agreed on September 5 to Trump’s request that a third party review the seized documents, despite objections from the Justice Department.

That process has already been delayed, as Trump and the administration have yet to secure a contract with an outside vendor to host the documents as part of the review.

Cannon also on Thursday rejected Dearie’s instructions that Trump check the list of documents taken from the property, after lawyers for the former president argued that such a requirement was outside the scope of the special master’s authority.

Trump has claimed without evidence that FBI agents planted evidence while searching his resort on August 8, but his lawyers have not repeated the same allegations in court.