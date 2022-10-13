Trump lashes out at defamation case calling it 'a hoax and a lie'

One of America’s best-known columnists claims she was raped by Donald Trump in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-90s.

E Jean Carroll, now 75, whose advice column has appeared in Elle for the past 26 years, claims she was sexually assaulted by Trump in her new book What Do We Need Men For? A modest proposal.

She has shared the story with five others New York in a piece that also details how Les Moonves allegedly groped her in an elevator and hints at a sexual misconduct incident involving her former boss Roger Ailes.

She appears on the magazine’s cover in the same coat dress she claims she wore that day in the fall of 1995 or spring of 1996 when a chance meeting with Trump allegedly turned into a sexual assault.

In an interview with MSNBC on Friday night, Carroll, who said she would not be looking to impeach Trump, described the alleged incident as a “fight.”

She said: ‘It became a struggle. And it hurt. And it was against my will.’

Trump allegedly pushed Carroll against a wall, unzipped her pants and forced his way through her in an attack she claims lasted three minutes.

The White House responded to Carroll’s claims by stating, ‘This is a completely false and unrealistic story that surfaced 25 years after it allegedly took place and was created simply to make the president look bad.’

A heated Trump later elaborated on that statement with his own remarks Friday afternoon.

‘I have never met this person in my life. She is trying to sell a new book – that should show her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section, Trump said.

‘Shame on those who make up false stories of abuse to try to gain publicity for themselves, sell a book or push a political agenda.’

He went on to note the lack of evidence, specifically that there were no eyewitnesses or video footage of the alleged assault.

He added: ‘Ms. Carroll & New York Magazine: No pictures? No monitoring? No video? No reports? No sales assistants nearby?? I would like to thank Bergdorf Goodman for confirming that they have no video footage of such an incident, because it never happened.’

Trump closed with a request.

“If anyone has information that the Democratic Party is working with Ms. Carroll or New York Magazine, please let us know as soon as possible,” he said.

‘The world should know what is really going on. It is a disgrace and people should pay dearly for such false accusations.’

The New York Magazine excerpt included a photo showing Trump and Carroll together.

Scroll down for video

Denial: The White House called Carroll’s claims ‘a completely false and unrealistic story’ intended to make Trump look bad

In the MSNBC interview Friday night, Carroll said she would “find it disrespectful” to women on the border to accuse Trump.

She said: ‘I would find it disrespectful to the women down at the border who are being raped 24/7 down there without any protection. They are young women.

‘The women have very little protection there and it would just be disrespectful.

‘Mine was three minutes, I’m a mature woman, I can handle it, I can keep going. My life has moved on, I am a happy woman.

“But for the women down there, and for the women actually around the world, in every culture this is going on, whether high in society or low in society, it just seems disrespectful, it just doesn’t make sense to me.”

Trump would have been married to Marla Maples at this point, and Carroll is now the 16th woman to accuse the president of sexual misconduct.

He had also recently welcomed a fourth child in 1993, daughter Tiffany.

Carroll claims she was on her way out of the store when Trump asked her for help with a gift and guided her toward the lingerie department.

She also notes that he looked handsome on the day in question, writing: ‘I’m amazed at how handsome he is. We’ve met once before, and maybe it’s dusk, but he looks more handsome than ever.’

Carroll was doing a daily talk show called Ask E Jean at the time for Ailes’ America’s Talking cable network, which is how she caught Trump’s attention.

“Hey, you’re the council lady!” Trump said, according to Carroll.

That was reportedly followed by a request from the real estate developer whose Trump Tower is just a block south of Bergdorf Goodman.

‘Come advise me. I’m going to buy a present,’ Trump said, according to Carroll, who tried to brainstorm a few ideas in the store’s main foyer.

When they were all dismissed by Trump, she asked the age of the woman he was shopping for, prompting him to ask her the same question.

She was 52 at the time, two years older than Trump, and when she told him, he reportedly started laughing and said: ‘You’re so old.’

He then said “lingerie,” according to Carroll, and the pair went upstairs to that department.

Once there, Carroll claims she tried to diffuse repeated attempts to get her to model one of the outfits by suggesting Trump try them on in a nearby dressing room.

It was when they went to one of those rooms that the alleged assault took place.

“The moment the dressing room door closes, he lunges at me, pushes me against the wall, hits my head pretty hard and puts his mouth on my lips. I’m so shocked I push him back and start laughing again, ‘ writes Carroll.

“He grabs both my arms and pushes me up against the wall a second time and when I realize how big he is he holds me against the wall with his shoulder and puts his hand under my coat dress and pulls my tights down. .’

She continues: ‘I’m amazed at what I’m about to write: I keep laughing. The next moment, still wearing proper business attire, shirt, tie, suit, overcoat, he opens the overcoat, zips up his pants and forces his fingers around my private area, shoving his penis half – or all, I’m not sure – inside me.’

Family: Trump would have been married to Marla Maples at this time, who had given birth to daughter Tiffany in 1993 (above)

Walk and talk: Carroll has led Hideous Men tours around the city, stopping at Trump Tower (above outside the building with a group)

Carroll claims she fought Trump before she was able to flee the dressing room and out of the store.

She did not report the alleged assault to the police but told two friends, she said, and she has kept the dress ever since.

The first, who has not been named but is described as ‘a journalist, magazine writer, morning TV correspondent, author of many books’ said: ‘He raped you. He raped you. Go to the police! I’ll go with you. We go together.’

The other, a New York anchorwoman, replied: ‘Don’t tell anyone. Forget it! He has 200 lawyers. He will bury you.’

New York spoke to these friends and noted that “both still remember the incident clearly and corroborated their accounts.”

Carroll also acknowledged that it took her 25 years to share her story and listed some of the reasons she hesitated to come forward.

‘Receiving death threats, being evicted from my home, being fired, being dragged through the mud and joining the 15 women who have come forward with credible stories of how the man grabbed, badgered, belittled, crushed, molested and assaulted them, only to see the man turn it around, deny, threaten and attack them never sounded like much fun,’ explained Caroll.

“I’m a coward too.”

She now joins a list of accusers that includes: Jessica Leeds, Kristin Anderson, Jill Harth, Cathy Heller, Temple Taggart McDowell, Karena Virginia, Melinda McGillivray, Rachel Crooks, Natasha Stoynoff, Jessica Drake, Ninni Laaksonen, Summer Zervos, Juliet Huddy, Alva Johnson and Cassandra Searles.

Her decision to remain silent is a bit of a surprise as she has been leading Hideous Men tours around New York, stopping at Trump Tower.

Other stops include the Fox News studios and Rockefeller Center.

However, it’s Trump who seems to matter most to Carroll, as he was her ‘last despicable man’.

“The Donna Karan coat dress is still hanging on the back of my closet door, unused and unwashed since that night,” Carroll reveals.

‘And whether it’s my age, the fact that I haven’t met anyone fascinating enough over the past few decades to feel the ‘juice rise,’ as Tom Wolfe put it, or whether it’s the blemish of the real estate mogul, It I can’t say. But I never had sex with anyone again.’

READ MOONVES

Allegedly Heinous: Shortly after her alleged assault, Carroll claims she was molested by Moonves

Shortly after her alleged assault by Trump, Carroll claims she was molested by Moonves.

It happened while interviewing him for a story that claims Carroll, who recalls the moment he allegedly came at her in an elevator with ‘his pants bursting with demands, goes at me like an octopus’.

Carroll, who towers over Moonves, says she was able to escape that encounter without being sexually assaulted by the pint-sized but persistent television titan.

“I don’t know how many openings and apertures you possess, reader, but Moonves looks for crevices that I don’t even know I own, and with his arms that spin and poke and go and scoop and poke and poke and poke .—by God!—I’m not sure that even if I pull one of his arms off, it won’t crawl after me and attack me in my hotel bed,’ Carroll writes.

“Damn, I’m thrilled I’m escaping before he ejects his ink.”

Moonves, who has also been accused of sexually abusing 13 other women, “vehemently denies” Carroll’s claim.

It was around the same time that he was also accused of sexual misconduct by Illeana Douglas.

He was married at the time to his first wife Nancy and had three young children.

She did not mention the meeting with Moonves in the article, and as before with Trump, she did not report his alleged behavior to the police.

“I’m a member of the Silent Generation,” Carroll explains. ‘We don’t clap our gums. We laugh about it and get on with life.’

CAM PARKER

At the age of 12, Carroll was allegedly assaulted by her waterfront director at Girl Scout Camp, Cam Parks, after winning the beauty pageant.

‘[Cam] takes me out in a boat and runs his hands under my shirt and up my shorts. He breathes and moves his hand slowly and warmly, and I’m not fighting any battles in my head. My mind goes white. This is Cam,’ Carroll writes.

‘This is Cam, who keeps running his hand down my shorts and under my blouse – even in the dining room during dinner, under the table, squeezing my thighs, pushing his fingers – saying, ‘You’re my girl. You’re my girl. You’re my girl,’ and makes me scout-promise ‘not to tell anyone”.

He would later author a book called The Girl Scout Man.

Carroll writes that she regrets not speaking up in this case, as she was likely only one of his alleged victims.

At the time of his death, Cam had been ‘abruptly dismissed’ from his position, according to Carroll.

‘I could have spoken up! Maybe not when I was 12. But when I was 25. He died when I was 34. I could have stopped him,’ she writes.