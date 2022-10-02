Trump: ‘King’ to some in Pennsylvania, but will it help GOP?

MONONGAHELA, Dad. (AP) — The Trump-Pence sign still hangs on the older building on Main Street in this historic city, a lasting remnant of the campaign zeal that fueled voters, including many who still believe the lie the former president was telling not lose in 2020 and hope he will walk in 2024.

The enthusiasm for Donald Trump’s unique brand of nationalist populism has spawned traditional Democratic strongholds like Monongahela, about 40 miles south of Pittsburgh, where brick storefronts and a Slovakian stock exchange on Main Street and church bells mark the hours of the day. Republicans are counting on political nostalgia for the Trump era in their fight against Democrats this fall in Pennsylvania in races for governor, the US Senate and control of Congress.

“Trump just came by and filled the empty space,” says Matti Gruzs, who sews old jeans into tote bags, placemats and other creations that she sells at the weekly downtown Farmer’s Market. “He is still the king and the king maker.”

Against the backdrop of this picturesque place, House Republicans have recently released their campaign agenda, hoping that their “Dedication to America” can capitalize on the same political sentiment Trump used to attract not only Republican, but also independent and former Democratic voters. But it’s unclear whether the support Trump drove to the White House will be there on Election Day, Nov. 8.

Perhaps even more challenging for the GOP is whether: Trump’s False Claims About Voter Fraud will cost the party if people believe, as the defeated president claims without evidence, that the election has been rigged. Some may decide to sit out the election.

“It started out as a low-enthusiasm race,” said Dave Ball, the chairman of the Republican Party in Washington County, which includes much of western Pennsylvania.

Ball said enthusiasm is “growing rapidly” — his main measure of voter interest in the election is demand for lawn signs. “We wondered, at some point, you know, we’d see one,” he said. “Right now I can’t get enough of it.”

But Amy Michalic, who was born and raised in Monongahela and polls during elections, said she hears skepticism from some voters, especially Trump supporters, “who think my vote doesn’t count.”

Trump’s claims of fraud have no basis in fact. Dozens of lawsuits filed by Trump and his supporters have been dismissed or dismissed by judges across the country, but he continues to push for Joe Biden’s Victory. Officials in every state have confirmed the veracity of their elections, and Trump’s own attorney general at the time, Bill Barr, said in 2020 there was no voter fraud on a scale to change the outcome.

Michaelic reminds skeptical voters in her hometown of the importance of voting, noting that in 2016, no one thought Trump could win. “Look what he did, he took Pennsylvania,” she said.

At the Farmer’s Market on a recent afternoon, voters shared the concerns many people in the United States are expressing this election year — about the high prices of everythingabout finding workers and well-paid jobs, about the culture wars.

“Where do you start?” said Michelle DeHosse, dressed in an American flag shirt, as she helped vendors set up booths.

DeHosse, who runs a custom screen printing and embroidery shop on Main Street, said she’s been having trouble hiring workers since the pandemic. While she said she just can’t afford the $20 an hour and health benefits that many job applicants demand, she understands that many employees need both. “It’s the economy that’s the biggest concern,” she said.

Democrats were scarce among voters, who this fall did not appear to have strong feelings for their choices for any of the Senate candidates, Democrat John Fetterman or Trump-backed Republican Mehmet Oz. Several said they would likely vote on the party line.

“I like neither,” said Carolyn McCuen, 84, a Republican who enjoys sunsets with friends and McDonald’s coffee at a picnic table by the river.

“Me neither,” said another Republican, Sam Reo, 76, a retired mechanical engineer, playing oldies from the portable speaker he sets up for the group.

Both are still planning to vote. Support for the GOP nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano, who was outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, can be seen on the giant signs along Lincoln Highway, an east-west route across the state.

Mastriano is a “folk hero” here, Gruzs said, remembering his regular updates broadcast during the pandemic.

Gruzs, a history buff who homeschooled her kids, hasn’t missed a single vote since casting her first presidential vote for Ronald Reagan. The same goes for her husband, Sam, a plumber. They moved here from Baltimore two decades ago for a better life. Now a grandmother, she spends her days working on her crafts and listening to far-right broadcasts – Steve Bannon, Charlie Kirk and others.

She’s not a fan of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R California. and is not convinced that he has the strength necessary to advance the ideas of the party. But she attended the event at a nearby manufacturing facility where lawmakers outlined the GOP agenda. She was encouraged when she told the far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor saw Greene at the event with McCarthy, and caused her to shake Greene’s hand.

“If she’s behind him,” she said as she walked away. “Looks like he had enough behind him today to push him.”

Trump remains popular, and the sign hanging on the Main Street building from his 2020 campaign was far from all that was visible in the state two years since that election.

Some voters rejected the investigations against Trump as nothing more than a “witch hunt” intended to prevent him from running again, despite the potentially serious charges leveled in state and federal investigations. Some voters said they didn’t believe it attack on the Capitol was an uprising, despite the violence of pro-Trump supporters who tried to overthrow Biden’s election.

Those views are in stark contrast to the hard facts of January 6: More than 850 people have been arrested and charged for the uprising, some of whom have received long sentences by the courts for their involvement. Hours before the siege, Trump told a protesting crowd to “fight like hell” for his presidency. Loyalists soon broke into the Capitol, fighting in hand-to-hand combat with police and interrupting Congress as it certified the election results. Five people, including a Trump supporter who was shot by police, died in the immediate aftermath.

And if Trump flees again?

“I wish he did,” said McCuen, a retired church secretary. “But I don’t know if he wants that.”

—-

