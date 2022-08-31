Trump KEPT Time cover of ‘enemies’ knocking at his window among the collection of classified files

<!–

Government attorneys have released an image of highly classified material scattered across the floor of the office of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, which also shows a Time Magazine cover photo predicting his future defeat.

Trump, who is known to covet recognition from the magazine and carefully reads coverage about himself, retained a framed copy of the magazine, whose February 2019 cover proclaimed “Knock Knock.”

It showed a bevy of Democratic candidates peering into the Oval Office — with then-former Vice President Joe Biden front and center.

The magazine can be seen between a stack of identical frames.

All around, spread out on a patterned carpet, are documents with prominent red ‘TOP SECRET/SCI’ markings – a very high level of classification. SCI stands for ‘Sensitive Compartmented Information’, which stands for National Safety Information.

The filing notes that even some of the national security counterintelligence personnel FBI and DOJ attorneys had to get additional clearance to review them.

The Justice Department released a blistering legal filing Tuesday night that included a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago’s home. On the right is a framed cover of Time Magazine

The government included an image along with a blistering 36-page filing detailing the months-long efforts that culminated in a subpoena in an effort to reclaim government documents. That preceded an August 8 FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Other classified documents were found in Trump’s office.

The filing also marked an investigation into obstruction by the administration of the former president.

“The government has also developed evidence that government documents were likely hidden and removed from storage and that attempts were likely made to obstruct the government’s investigation,” the filing said, which came in just before midnight on Tuesday.

The cover of Time features a wary Trump sitting in the Oval Office. Peering into his Joe Biden and potential Democratic rivals

Former President Trump attacked the FBI for the search, alleging agents left documents on the floor, without providing evidence

The administration says material agents undermined a claim signed by a Trump lawyer that his team conducted a “diligent search.”

The FBI has “recovered twice as many documents with classification markings in a few hours as this ‘diligent search’ that counsel for the former president and other representatives had weeks to conduct,” the filing said.

The Time cover shows a group of Democrats who regularly attack or mock Trump, some of whom now hold prominent positions of power. In addition to Biden, there are now Vice President Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Senator Bernie Sanders and Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke. All vie to take on Trump in 2020.

Trump was named Time’s “Person of the Year” in 2016, and he complained on later occasions when he was denied recognition. The magazine said he was “incorrect” the following year when he complained that he had canceled an interview when told he would be “probably” re-recognized.

“But I would have to agree to an interview and a big photo shoot. I said probably isn’t right and took a pass. Thanks anyway!’ Trump wrote.

Trump attacked the FBI for the search Wednesday, claiming agents had left documents on the floor without providing evidence

“Awful way the FBI threw documents indiscriminately during the Mar-a-Lago raid (perhaps it was me doing it!), then started taking pictures of them for the public to see,” he said. he in a Truth Social post.

“Did you think they wanted them to keep Secret? Luckily I released!’

The administration noted in its filing that when FBI agents and a DOJ attorney went to Mar-a-Lago in June to retrieve materials, Trump’s team did not allege that Trump had released the documents or made a claim of executive privilege. claimed.