Trump joked his ex got her ‘beauty’ from her black mother and ‘intelligence’ from white father

Former President Trump once joked that his biracial model ex-girlfriend got her “beauty” from her black father and her “smarts” from her white father, according to a new book.

Shortly after meeting Young’s parents, Trump told his then-girlfriend how he got his looks from his black mother and his “intelligence” from “his father, the white side.” The former president laughed at his own joke, Young did not.

Young and Trump dated around 1997-1999 after meeting in the Hamptons, New York. That relationship apparently coincided with when he met and began dating another model, former first lady Melania, in 1998, while he was still in the process of divorcing his second wife, Marla Maples. Trump and Melania Knauss dated on and off until they married in 2005.

The new anecdote comes from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s Confidence Man and was first reported by Rolling Stone.

Young in 2017 defended Trump against accusations of racism. “I have never heard him say a derogatory comment towards any race of people,” she told the Times.

Asked if he supported white supremacist ideals, he said at the time, “That was not my experience.”

The president, who had three marriages, was known for dating models before settling down with first lady Melania Trump.

He also dated models Kylie Bax and Rowanne Brewer Lane and tennis player Allison Giannini in the late 1990s.

In a 2017 interview, Young detailed another incident in which Trump expressed surprise that Serena and Venus Williams drew a racially diverse crowd at the US Open, as he thought blacks were not interested in tennis. .

In another moment recounted in Haberman’s book, Trump in January 2017 held a reception at the White House to meet with congressional leaders.

At one point, the former president turned to a group of racially diverse employees and asked them to bring hors d’oeuvres, mistaking them for servers.

“Why don’t they get the food?” Trump asked the waiters.

Then-White House chief of staff Reince Preibus was quick to correct Trump’s mistake, telling him he had just addressed top congressional aides and singled out waiters.

Young appears in the photo with his parents.

Trump in January 2017 held a White House reception to meet with congressional leaders, pictured above

In his own account, former national security adviser John Bolton noted that Trump once told him he didn’t like being dumped, but rather would rather end any relationships with women, an observation then-chief of staff John Kelly found revealing.

Trump told Bolton ‘how with the women he had dated, he never liked being broken up with; he always wanted to be the one to break. (“Very revealing,” Kelly said when I told her later), ” Bolton writes in his memoir.