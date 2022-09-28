Trump is worth $3.2 BILLION: Forbes unveils new estimate – a week after New York fraud suit

Donald Trump’s net worth has increased since he left office in January of last year, Forbes reported Tuesday.

The outlet’s annual wealth tracker put the former president’s net worth at $3.2 billion, up $700 million from September 2021.

It is the most Trump has been worth since he became president.

Forbes estimated its value to be $3.7bn in 2016 and down by more than $1bn in 2020 and 2021, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic was wreaking havoc on the global economy.

The September 2022 figure returns Trump to his spot on the coveted Forbes 400 list at No. 343.

Trump was removed from the list last year, the first time in 25 years that he was not included.

The news comes a week after the state of New York filed a lawsuit against him, his three eldest children and their real estate empire for alleged fraudulent business practices.

New York Attorney General Letitia James accused the Trump Organization and its four Trump family executives of deliberately using misleading financial statements, inflating property prices by billions, to win favorable deals.

His Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida, for example, was valued at $739 million. James’ office claims he should have been valued at $75 million.

James also accused Trump of claiming his Manhattan penthouse was three times its actual size and valuing it at nearly $330 million.

“To date, no other apartment in New York City has sold for this much,” the prosecutor said.

The record for the most expensive real estate purchase in New York City belongs to 220 Central Park South, according to the hollywood reporterwhere a hedge fund billionaire paid $238 million for a four-level penthouse in 2019.

The majority of Trump’s net worth in 2022 is, unsurprisingly, real estate.

He is estimated to have $880 million in real estate in New York City alone.

Its properties outside the Big Apple are worth an estimated $290 million, while its golf clubs and resorts are valued at $740 million.

Trump’s brand and social media business also makes up a significant portion of his $790 million net worth.

The former president ventured into the C-suite of social media earlier this year with the launch of his own platform, Truth Social. He created it after being banned from Facebook and Twitter following last year’s attack on the US Capitol.

The company behind it, Trump Media & Technology Group, is considered by Forbes to be its “most valuable asset.” It is valued at 730 million dollars.

According to the media estimate, he owns an 80 percent stake.

However, that value could be volatile: It is based on an agreement with a special purpose acquisition company, or a “blank check” company, to buy the business and take it public.

That deal has run into multiple hurdles, including inquiries from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Trump’s net worth also increased due to the sale of his Washington, DC hotel. It opened shortly before he was elected president, though the deal started about a decade ago, and closed earlier this year. It later reopened as a Waldorf Astoria hotel.

His wealth fell sharply in March 2020, as the pandemic gripped the global economy. Health restrictions and travel bans have dealt a heavy blow to the hospitality and tourism sectors, with the value of luxury apartments in some major cities falling sharply.

At that time, his net worth fell from $3.1 billion to $2.1 billion.

His commercial real estate, which was first worth $1.9 billion before the turmoil, was worth $1.2 billion after the pandemic hit in March.

Businesses saw little need for office space as restrictions forced most of the white-collar workforce to operate remotely, and coffee shops and convenience stores that supported the office elevator also struggled.