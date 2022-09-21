Trump is SUED by New York’s Democratic AG Letitia James

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued former President Donald Trump, accusing him of engaging in ‘numerous frauds’ in a legal action that follows a three-year investigation.

James was scheduled to announce the case at a news conference Wednesday, in a lawsuit that accuses Trump and his three grown children of inflating property valuations of his real estate empire and low values ​​when dealing with the IRS.

She said after reviewing ‘millions of documents’ and told reporters it was for ‘breaking the law as part of his efforts to make a profit for himself, his family and his company.’

She said he did it ‘to cheat the system and to cheat us all’.

She specifically named Trump and three of his grown children, Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump, saying they “persistently” inflated the value of assets.

New York AG Letitia James announced Wednesday that her office is suing former President Donald Trump and his grown children

The total ‘fraud’ was $250 million, she claimed.

She specifically referred to the ‘statements of financial situation’ prepared for Trump by his accountants and directors.

Trump vouched for the accuracy of these statements when he submitted them to banks and insurance companies.

Donald Trump Jr. hit back immediately, tweeting a picture of James and writing: ‘The bull**** Dem witch hunt continues.’

“We show that they violated numerous state criminal statutes, including falsifying business records, presenting false financial statements, insurance fraud and engaging in a conspiracy to commit each of these state offenses,” she said.

She accused them of making ‘more than 200’ false and misleading asset valuations.

She accused Trump of ‘intentional and knowing fraud’ by tripling the size of his Trump Tower penthouse apartment and thus diminishing its value.

Donald Trump Jr. hit back immediately, tweeting a picture of James and writing: ‘The bull**** Dem witch hunt continues.’

She also brought up Trump properties, including 40 Wall Street.

James said he “blatantly ignored legal restrictions” at Mar-a-Lago by saying it could be developed for residential use, when in fact it was subject to numerous restrictions. He assessed the property on the ‘false premise’ that it could be sold and used in a private home.