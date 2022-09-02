Trump is ‘obviously thinking’ about running for President again in 2024 Jared Kushner says

Donald Trump is “clearly thinking” of running for president again in 2024, his son-in-law and former aide said today.

Jared Kushner said Trump is considering a possible presidential offer because he “has a dislike to see what’s happening in the country.”

Kushner, in an interview with Sky Newssaid his father-in-law had asked him to run for president again.

Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and was an adviser to the former president, said he “preferred not to answer” what the former president had asked him, but added: “Basically, I know he is clear about it. thinks . He hates to see what’s happening in the country.’

He brazenly claimed, without providing evidence, that if Trump was now president instead of Joe Biden, the Russian invasion of Ukraine “would never have happened.”

When asked when Trump could make a decision to run for president again, Kushner said, “Nobody can speak for him.”

Asked again if Trump was not ruling out a presidential bid for 2024, Kushner added, “With Trump it’s hard to rule anything out, he’s a very flexible thing.”

Kushner also dismissed the importance of the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, which found more than 100 classified documents in the Florida home, as “a matter of paperwork.”

He said, “I think it’s something that, again, this seems like a matter of paperwork that should have been resolved between the DOJ [Department of Justice] and Trump.

“I don’t know what he did or didn’t take with him, but I think we’re relying on leaks to the media at this point.”

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released an image Tuesday night of documents marked “secret,” “top secret,” and “SCI,” scattered across the floor next to a box.

The department claims the documents were among those seized during the FBI’s search of Trump’s residence in connection with a case in which he alleged he took materials from the White House when he left his office.

Kushner’s comments aired after Trump launched a seething attack on President Biden, calling him “insane” and asking him if he “suffered from late-stage dementia” after the president claimed he was a “threat to democracy.” used to be.

The furious former president took to his Truth Social account to blast the “awkward and angry” speech in Pennsylvania — and called on someone to explain to his successor what MAGA meant, “slowly but passionately.”

The late-night rant also saw him accuse the 79-year-old of “threatening America, including with the possible use of military force” as he fought back on the brazen speech to the nation.

Hours earlier, Biden had taken the stage at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where he launched a furious attack on Trump, accusing him of “destroying American democracy.”

Standing on the darkened podium with ominous red lighting, the president called Trump by his name and slapped him for promoting the claim that the 2020 election had been stolen.

Biden said: “Equality and democracy are under attack. We’re not doing ourselves any favors to argue otherwise,” Biden said at the top of his remarks before Philadelphia’s Independence Hall.

He called Trump by name, rebuked the former president for his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, and berated those who support Trump.

He made it clear that he doesn’t think every Republican is “extreme” or a threat, but said “there is no doubt that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans.”

“And that’s a threat to this country,” he said. “Too much of what is happening in our country today is not normal.”

Biden accused Trump and his supporters of trying to thwart free elections, disrespecting the constitution and making the country backward in terms of personal rights.

“MAGA Republicans don’t respect the Constitution. They did not believe in the rule of law. They did not recognize the will of the people,” he said. “They refused to accept the result of a free election.”

“You can’t just love your country if you win,” Biden said. It was a marked change of tone for Biden, who previously rarely referred to Trump by name and usually referred to him as “the former man.”

Meanwhile, Kushner’s comments about Trump contemplating running for president come just weeks after the former president gave a strong hint that he would.

The former president told fellow Republicans last month that “the time will come” for him to make a formal announcement about his next White House bid.

Trump said he believes “people will be very happy” with his decision, noting that America has “lost everything” under Biden’s leadership.