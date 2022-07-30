Trump is joined by smiling Marjorie Taylor Greene as he enjoys another day at LIV golf tournament

Former President Donald Trump was joined by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) as he enjoyed another day in Bedminster for the controversial Saudi-backed LIV golf tournament.

Trump, 76, kept up with his white monogrammed shirt and black pants and headed back out onto the golf course for the third day of the LIV tournament.

The former president was joined by the famous and outspoken Republicans, including Greene, 48, Caitlyn Jenner, 72, and his son Eric Trump and his family.

Jenner is competing in the tournament with British golfer Paul Casey, who reportedly said ‘she’s got a pretty good swing’.

Greene wore a blue and black striped sleeveless dress and huge sunglasses as she was pictured standing next to a rumpled Trump. The pair had quite a chat, laughing and pointing at each other as photographers snapped their shots.

Donald Trump was joined by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Saturday at the LIV golf tournament in Bedminster

Together with his family, the couple seems to be enjoying the events of the day and had an energetic conversation

Trump’s son had a casual figure in a dark green monogrammed polo with the job’s name and a black Trump hat.

His wife, Lara, meanwhile proved that she is quite a fashionista, as she wore a white and yellow sundress with a boy in the center and sparkly blue shoes with stars on them.

The tournament, which carries the slogan ‘Golf but louder’, has divided the sports world.

Some athletes are refusing to participate in protests against Saudi Arabia’s record of human rights abuses, and the event has been torn apart by the families of the victims of 9/11, in light of a recently released government report suggesting that there were links between the terrorists involved in the attack and the Saudi Arabian government.

The former president seemed to enjoy it as he scurried around on his golf cart

Trump watched from the sidelines as a golfer tee off at Saturday’s LIV golf tournament

Many of those families have gathered in the local library at Trump’s club to protest since the tournament started; they couldn’t get close to the actual event, which was crawling with Secret Service.

More families of 9/11 victims made their voices heard.

“We are here, in the backyard where 750 people have turned to dust,” said one speaker. “We can’t believe we have to be here 21 years later to speak out against a government trying to condone or condone their atrocities.”

The protesters in Bedminster wore red caps that read: 9/11 Justice. Trump, and many fans here, also wore red, except for theirs: Make America Great Again. Many more wore TRUMP hats.

Earlier this weekend, Trump defended hosting the series, telling reporters on the course, “I’ve known these people in Saudi Arabia for a long time and they’re friends of mine.

“They own huge percentages of many, many American companies and frankly, what they do for golf is so great, what they do for the players is so great. Salaries are going up a lot.

“The PGA was not liked by many players for a long time. Now they have an alternative and no one ever knew it was going to be such a gold rush.”

Trump’s son Eric also seemed to enjoy Greene’s company as their couple chatted during the event

Lara Trump proved she was quite a fashionista in a yellow and white sundress

On 9/11, he said, “Unfortunately, no one got to the bottom of 9/11. And they should have. As for the maniacs who have done terrible things to our city, our country, the world, so no one has really been there.”

Later, when he left the first tee, Trump even hinted that he would run for the White House one more time.

“You’re going to be so happy. We’ll let you know soon,” he said. “They just did a story about me, beautiful,” he said. “The first in five years. Front page, say I appreciate it.’