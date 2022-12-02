Trump is firm with the Capitol Rioters, and says they’re being “tormented”

<!–

Former President Donald Trump said in a video message Thursday that those imprisoned for January 6 crimes were “tormented” and treated “very, very unfairly,” and that he would “get to the bottom of it” during his run in the White House in 2024.

A staffer from Trump’s Save America PAC announced that the ex-president had filmed a special message for the Patriot Freedom Project open house, a holiday-themed gathering for one of the most prominent groups providing legal defense to defendants on Jan. 6.

“Freedom of patriots is what matters and that is not happening in our country. What they’ve done to torment people and go after people like never before, I don’t think anything like this has ever happened in our country before, certainly not to this extent,” Trump said in a video filmed from Mar-a – Lago.

“And you look at other groups that have done terrible things and pretty much nothing happened to them,” the ex-president added.

He praised the group’s leader, Cynthia Hughes, who received criticism in February for stacking the Patriot Freedom Project board with family members.

“So it’s a very unfair situation and we will, as you know, look at it and talk about it very, very strongly over the next few weeks, months and the next year, year and a half period during the campaign,” Trump said.

Trump announced a week after the midterm elections that he would run for the White House again.

“People have been treated in my opinion unconstitutionally and very, very unfairly, and we are going to get to the bottom of this,” Trump promised. “And you know what I said, I take it very seriously, I’ve never seen anything like it on all levels.”

He said it was more evidence of “the arming of the Justice Department” — a complaint he’s filed since the August raid on Mar-a-Lago when the FBI searched for missing classified documents from Trump’s time in the White House .

“And we can’t let this happen in our country because our country is going – not socialist, they skipped that, they skipped socialism – our country is going communist,” Trump also claimed. “This is what is happening and we can’t let it happen, we have to stop it.”

In September, Trump promised that if reelected president he would grant a full pardon to anyone involved in the January 6 attack on the Capitol — for which he was impeached before last February, accusing the House of Representatives of having incited a revolt. .

Trump falsely claimed he was deprived of a second term due to widespread voter fraud — and urged his supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol, where Congress was meeting to ratify President Joe Biden’s victory.

Thursday’s event, which was streamed by the Right Side Broadcasting Network also featured a trailer for a documentary ‘Due Process Denied’.

The film will tell the story of those accused of crimes and the consequences of their families and the families left behind who feel targeted by their own government.

It characterizes those who attacked their way to the Capitol as “political prisoners,” and said that “every night at 9 p.m., J6 defendants sing the national anthem at D.C. jail.”

It also suggested that those involved were allowed into the federal building.

“Then the Capitol was breached, leaving unanswered questions about why the barriers were open,” the trailer reads.

Steve Bannon and GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene were announced as top speakers — and there were also visits from Santa for the children of those in attendance.