Trump hired lawyer defending his Mar-a-Lago raid case after seeing him on TV: Report

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Donald Trump turned to a lawyer he saw on television to defend him against the… The Justice Department, according to a Sunday report.

The New York Times spoke to several unnamed sources close to the former president, who described haphazard behind-the-scenes attempts to put together a legal strategy that was itself publicly questioned by experts.

Trump is under investigation over his handling of classified documents sought by the National Archives – an investigation that lasted a very public turn of events earlier this month when FBI agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida.

Allies of the former president have reportedly struggled to find lawyers willing to take his case, especially after the unannounced search.

Only two of the five attorneys were federal prosecutors — and apparently neither had to undergo much vetting to defend a former commander in chief.

Attorney Jim Trusty was hired after Trump saw him on TV, people close to Trump told the Times.

Evan Corcoran, who represented Steve Bannon in his contempt of Congress case last month, reportedly came on board after being introduced to Trump through a conference call.

Multiple Reports Claim Donald Trump Is Struggling To Assemble A Legal Defense Against The Justice Department’s Investigation

His other attorneys are Christina Bobb, a host on the Trump-friendly channel One America News Network; Alina Habba, former general counsel for a parking garage company who also represented Trump in other recent cases; and insurance attorney Lindsey Halligan.

Former Trump impeachment attorney David I. Schoen told the Times that his ex-client “needs a quarterback who is a real lawyer,” but admitted it was an issue that they “keep spinning in and out.”

Jim Trusty, one of two Trump attorneys with experience in federal prosecutors, was hired after Trump saw him on TV

Trump’s defense at times relied on both his rights as a private citizen and privileges as a former commander in chief, which raised eyebrows for legal experts keeping track of the case.

The former president denied having any trouble assembling a legal team in a post on his Truth Social app. Trump responded to a report in the Washington Post detailing his complications.

The WAPO story that “Trump is making an effort to add experienced lawyers” to the Mar-a-Lago Raid case is, as usual, FAKE NEWS. I already have excellent and experienced lawyers – very happy with them,” Trump wrote on August 18.

“This is very political misconduct by the prosecutors, I have not been charged with anything and, most importantly, I have done nothing wrong. Thank you!’

One of the revelations made after the raid is that the Justice Department is investigating Trump for violations of the Espionage Act.

Late last week, the federal government released a heavily edited affidavit they used to obtain the warrant to search Trump’s property.

The FBI raided Trump’s property in Mar-a-Lago earlier this month to retrieve documents the National Archives had sought

Federal prosecutors objected to the release but were rejected by the Florida judge who approved the warrant.

The government claimed the release would jeopardize the investigation and could lead to threats and violence against witnesses.

US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart agreed that some information should be hidden for the safety of witnesses, but said the release of the document was a matter of public interest given the unprecedented nature of a raid on the home of a former president.

The redacted document suggests that in recent months the administration has been suspicious that Trump was lying when he told investigators that he no longer had any classified documents in his possession.

It also suggests that those files may have revealed highly sensitive information about human intelligence sources and other national security secrets.