Trump hints he’ll raid Clinton and Obama if he retakes the White House

Former President Donald Trump indicated he plans to capitalize on the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid — he shared an opinion that predictive Republicans could retaliate by using law enforcement to get behind Democrats Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama to start.

Without comment, Trump shared an op-ed by loyalist and conservative columnist Kimberly Strassel in the Wall Street Journal, whose work he has often promoted in the past.

The writer describes a “boomerang history of government powers unleashed,” noting that Republicans used a statute of independent counsel after the Watergate to go after President Bill Clinton in a warning to the party that currently has unified control of the government.

In an email from his Save America PAC, Trump tweeted the headline of the article: “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal.”

Former President Donald Trump shared a column referring to ‘payback’ in upcoming investigations if Republicans come to power

She argues that the Trump probe, which she labels as political and violating standards for “sensitive” investigations close to an election, could bounce back to Democrats if Republicans take the lead.

‘Mr. Garland’s raid has turned even the highest-ranking political figures into a fair game of prosecution, and the media’s new norm is that the department cannot be questioned because it is about making sure “no one is above the law,” she writes. about AG Merrick Garland.

“Let’s see how that goes when a future Republican Department of Justice starts raiding the homes of Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Eric Holder, James Comey and John Brennan,” she writes, referring to Obama’s former attorney general. , FBI Director Trump fired, and former CIA director who has gone after Trump on Twitter.

She also wrote that the FBI raid could work in Trump’s favor, after polls showed a resurgence of potential GOP rivals.

“If anything, an alleged political prosecution of Mr. Trump could help him run for a second term. And as the 47th president, he would be even more reticent than as the 45th. A second Trump administration wouldn’t have the caliber of adults who signed up for the first tour.

Strassel predicts other forms of “payback,” citing Trump’s first impeachment after asking Ukraine for smut about Joe and Hunter Biden during the 2016 campaign.

She also referred to a Hunter Biden probe, which Republicans have already threatened to launch if they take power. Republicans in the Senate have already released reports on the president’s son, but only with minority powers.

“The payback period could come even sooner. Democrats have hit a new low with their Ukrainian impeachment circus, and a GOP House next year could well be a reprise. Prepare for a few more select committees—perhaps excluding the minority party, as the Democrats actually did with the Jan. 6 committee—to investigate Mr. Garland’s politicized division or Hunter Biden’s finances.”

Trump Reported on FBI Raid on His Mar-a-Lago . Home

“Let’s see how that plays out when a future Republican Department of Justice starts looting the homes of Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Eric Holder, James Comey and John Brennan,” Kimberly Strassel wrote in the Wall Street Journal. the raid on Mar-a-Lago in search of classified material after Trump’s office returned 15 boxes of items

Trump, who criticized the FBI during his tenure, shared an article on the ‘Fascist Bureau of Investigation’

Trump tweeted an article in the American Spector that referred to the ‘Fascist Bureau of Investigation’

She also referred to the Jan 6. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and the GOP boycotted after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected his proposed panelists.

“Watch them subpoena incumbent Democratic representatives, as the Jan. 6 committee did with Republicans. Representatives Adam Schiff, Ilhan Omar and Eric Swalwell may find themselves in the back seat with a new Republican majority eager to follow Ms. Pelosi’s lead and strip members of the opposing team from committee duties,” Strassel wrote.

Trump also used his Truth Social site to link to an article titled “The Fascist Bureau of Investigation.” It was written by Jeffrey Lord, a conservative commentator and former pro-Trump commentator.

Lord was fired from the network in 2017 after to post ‘Sieg Heil!’ in a comment he said was intended to mock a critic rather than promote the Nazi slogan.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump spoke frequently about imprisoning Clinton. He fired Comey for his role in the Russia investigation, which Trump labeled a “witch hunt.”

Trump also went after Clinton immediately after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, pointing to her email scandal and home server, amid reporters that he had highly classified material stored in his Florida home.

“Hillary Clinton was allowed to delete and acid wash 33,000 emails AFTER they were subpoenaed by Congress,” Trump wrote. “Absolutely nothing has happened to hold her accountable.”

Comey found in July 2016 that Clinton and aides had been “extremely careless” with classified material, but concluded that no reasonable accuser would bring a case.

The attacks came on a day when former Vice President Mike Pence said Republicans should hold the FBI and DOJ accountable “without attacking ordinary law enforcement.”

“Our party stands behind the men and women who are on the thin blue line at the federal, state and local levels and must stop these attacks on the FBI,” he said.

Those comments came a day when Liz Cheney, former Speaker of the House GOP conference, lost her Wyoming primary after voting to impeach Trump after the Capitol riot.