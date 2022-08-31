Trump had classified documents in his desk at Mar-a-Lago

Three classified documents were found in a desk drawer in Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago office, the Justice Department revealed in a blockbuster film, in addition to more than 100 documents discovered in 13 boxes with classification markings at the former president’s residence. .

The documents were discovered during the August raid on Trump’s Florida home, after the former president’s lawyers claimed a “diligent search” yielded all the documents requested.

“Three secret documents were also seized that were not in boxes, but on the counters in the ’45 Office’,” according to the archive.

Trump uses a replica of the Resolute Desk he occupied in the Oval Office in his Florida office. The agency also shows off his military challenge coins, which he brought back from the Oval Office. And on the walls are photos highlighting moments from his presidency, including Air Force One flying over DC and Marine One off Mount Rushmore.

The 36-page DoJ file, released late Tuesday night, was the administration’s response to Trump’s request for an independent review of material seized from his Palm Beach home during the August raid. by federal agents.

It outlines the numerous steps the administration has taken to recover the records Trump took with him from the White House, which are owned by the federal government. Presidents are required by law to hand them over to the National Archives when they leave office.

It makes clear that the August 8 raid came after numerous other attempts to retrieve the data had failed and police suspected further documents were left in the property.

The administration has also expressed its suspicion that Trump and his team were trying to obstruct their investigation.

Officials claimed they were “probably hidden and removed” from a padlocked storage area where Trump’s lawyers had said they were all being held together.

“The government has also developed evidence that government documents were likely hidden and removed from storage and that attempts were likely made to obstruct the government’s investigation,” the filing said.

During the August raid, three classified documents were found in a desk drawer in Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago office.

A photo of Trump’s office in Mar-a-Lago was released in April 2021 by aide Stephen Miller

The above timeline highlights just some of former President Donald Trump’s battles with the National Archives since he left office, including an unrelated court battle with the Jan. 6 commission.

The filing includes an extraordinary photo of papers — many marked “top secret” — on the carpet in Donald Trump’s Florida mansion.

The photo shows the front pages of a few paperclip-bound classified documents.

Some were marked ‘TOP SECRET//SCI’ with bright yellow borders and one was marked ‘SECRET//SCI’ with a rust colored border.

There were also whitewashed pages and a cardboard box full of gold-framed photos, including a Time magazine cover.

Trump criticized the FBI for releasing the photo and reiterated his argument that he had released all the documents he took from the White House.

“Awful way the FBI threw documents indiscriminately during the Mar-a-Lago raid (perhaps like it was me who did it!), then started taking pictures of them for the public to see. Did you think they wanted them to keep a secret? Lucky I Declassified!” he wrote on his Truth Social media account on Wednesday.

Trump returned 15 boxes of documents to the archives in January. Those boxes were discovered to contain classified documents, triggering an investigation.

What Tuesday night’s filing fails to reveal is why Trump took the documents and why he refused to return them.

But their discovery and the federal investigation led to a May 11 subpoena, in which DoJ attorneys demanded the return of all material marked as classified.

On June 3, Trump’s team gave FBI officials 38 additional documents with secret markings, including 17 labeled top secret.

One of Trump’s attorneys who was in Mar-a-Lago on that date but “expressly prohibited government officials from opening or viewing the boxes left in the storage room, preventing the administration from confirming that there are no documents.” with classification markings have remained’, according to the file.

And during that visit: “Former president’s counsel gave no explanation as to why boxes of government documents, including 38 documents with classification markings, remained on the site for nearly five months after the production of the Fifteen Boxes and for nearly one-and-a-half years after the production of the Fifteen Boxes. the end of the administration’, according to the deposit notes.

Trump’s lawyer who… New York Times identified as Christina Bobb, at the time also claimed that all documents requested through the subpoena had been returned to the government after a “diligent investigation.”

“Based on the information provided to me, I am authorized to certify on behalf of Donald J. Trump’s office: a. The boxes moved from the White House to Florida were searched diligently; b. This search was conducted after receipt of the subpoena, to locate all documents responding to the subpoena; c. All responsive documents accompany this certification; and d. No copy, written notation or reproduction of any kind has been retained with respect to any responsive document. I swear or affirm the above statements,” the letter enclosed with the filing reads.

The filing also noted that “the FBI recovered twice as many documents with classification markings within hours as the ‘diligent search’ that counsel for the former president and other representatives had weeks to conduct.”

During that June 3 visit, Trump’s attorneys told investigators that all of the data that had come out of the White House was stored in one location — a storage facility in Mar-a-Lago — and that “there was no other data” stored. in a private office space or other location in the property and that all available boxes were searched.’

But afterward, the Justice Department, which had subpoenaed video footage for the property, developed “evidence that government documents were likely hidden and removed from storage and that attempts were likely made to obstruct the government’s investigation.”

The submission does not identify the individuals who may have moved the boxes.

It reads, “In some cases, even FBI counterintelligence personnel and DOJ attorneys conducting the audit required additional permissions before being allowed to view certain documents.”

The Justice Department released a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday evening.

Trump Attorney’s Letter Included in Justice Department Filing

According to an Associated Press count, a total of 320 documents marked as classified, some at the most restrictive levels, have been recovered from Trump since he left the White House.

Trump has denied doing anything wrong. He and his team have argued that Trump released all the documents in Mar-a-Lago.

The former president requested the appointment of an independent arbitrator known as a special master to review materials seized by the FBI against those Trump claims are protected by executive privilege.

DoJ attorneys rejected that argument, saying Trump’s attorneys “never claimed that the former president released the documents or made any claim of executive privilege.”

The purpose of Tuesday night’s filing was to oppose a request by Trump’s legal team for a special captain to review the documents seized during this month’s search and the documents protected by claims. of legal privilege.

Trump’s lawyers have until 8 p.m. Wednesday to respond to the DoJ file.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon will hear arguments on the matter on Thursday.