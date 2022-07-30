Trump gives latest signal of 2024 presidential run, saying ‘It will be very hard for me NOT to run’ 

Donald Trump gave one of his last signals about running for president again in 2024, saying it would be “very hard” for him not to run again.

The former president spoke to podcast hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton on Friday, telling them he’d already made a decision, but wouldn’t say when he’d announce it. mediate reported.

“Knowing what you know and seeing what you see from Joe Biden, how not to run in 2024?” Travis asked Trump.

“It’s very hard for me not to run, to be honest,” Trump replied. “And the polls also indicate that it would be easy from a Republican standpoint.”

Earlier this month, Trump told New York Magazine that he had already decided on a run, and that the question on his mind now was whether to pull the trigger before or after the November midterm elections.

The former president spoke on Friday’s podcast from his Bedminster golf club, where he is controversially hosting a Saudi-backed LIV golf tournament

Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Arizona earlier this month, where he strongly suggested he plans to run for president in 2024. On a podcast on Friday, he hinted again

Friday’s podcast episode covered many topics, but kept circling to Trump’s decision on 2024.

“There are some things we just have to ask you, Mr. President,” Sexton asked. ‘If you’re going to announce it, when are you going to announce it? Can you tell us?’

Trump said it all boils down to, ‘Is it before or after?’

“Well, if I’m going to announce it, I’ll have to make a decision, will it be…? You know, two words: is it before or after? And there are reasons for both. Some very good things about earlier. There are some very good things about later.

The way I look at it is that if I announce it early and we do it right, I get credit for doing it right – just as much as you do, because the press won’t give you credit anyway. If I do it bad, I absolutely get… It’s going to be terrible. But if I announce it later and we do well, I won’t get any criticism.’

“If I announce later and we don’t get it right, be it before or after, they’ll blame me. In other words, if we do badly, they’ll blame me no matter what, even if I had nothing to do with it. So I do not know. I’ll make a decision.’

Some Republican strategists fear that if Trump throws in his hat before the midterm elections, it could disrupt the GOP’s chances of winning back majorities in the House and Senate.

“I’ll make a decision pretty soon,” Trump said. “And my . . . I have to tell you—and I think I can say this—in my mind, I’ve already made the decision.”

TRUMP IN 2020: Some Republican strategists fear that if he throws his hat in the ring for the midterm elections, it could disrupt the GOP’s chances of winning back majorities in the House and Senate

The former president spoke on Friday’s podcast from his Bedminster golf club, where he is controversially hosting a Saudi-backed LIV golf tournament.

Some athletes are refusing to participate in protests against Saudi Arabia’s record of human rights abuses, and the event has been torn apart by the families of the victims of 9/11, in light of a recently released government report suggesting that there were links between the terrorists involved in the attack and the Saudi Arabian government.

On Saturday, many of those families gathered at the local library near Trump’s club to protest.

They couldn’t get close to the actual event – which was crawling with Secret Service.

Despite their tears, the atmosphere in Bedminster was friendly. Trump was spotted driving around on a golf cart, waving to his fans and joking with the pros who competed.

Donald Trump hosts his golf club in Bedminster on Friday, drives around in a golf cart adorned with a presidential seal, waves to his fans and shakes off the controversy surrounding the ‘gold rush’ weekend with the Saudis

Trump was in a jovial mood when he came to Bedminster for another day of action. He said he was only too happy to host the Saudi event after being dumped by the ‘disloyal’ PGA

50 miles away, the families of 9/11 victims fought back tears as they shared their anger at Trump embracing the Saudis in the face of suggested evidence that the terrorists behind the attack were somehow supported by the Saudi government

Yesterday, Trump defended hosting the series, telling reporters on the course, “I’ve known these people in Saudi Arabia for a long time and they’re friends of mine.

On 9/11, he said, “Unfortunately, no one got to the bottom of 9/11. And they should have. As for the maniacs who have done terrible things to our city, our country, the world, so no one has really been there.”

Later, when he left the first tee, Trump even hinted that he would run for the White House one more time.

“You’re going to be so happy. We’ll let you know soon,” he said before asking where the reporter was from. “They just did a story about me, beautiful,” he said. “The first in five years. Front page, say I appreciate it.’