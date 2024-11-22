Trump News Live: Matt Gaetz reveals what he thinks about Pam Bondi replacing him as attorney general nominee

Advertisement
Matt Gaetz has praised Pam Bondi as a “great” choice by Donald Trump for attorney general.
Gaetz quit as Trump’s nominee for the role on Thursday amid controversy over an ethics investigation.
Trump moved quickly to replace him with Bondi, Florida’s first female attorney general.
Gaetz said, “She is a proven litigator, an inspiring leader and a champion for all Americans. She will implement the necessary reforms at the Ministry of Justice.
Matt Gaetz praises ‘great’ Pam Bondi
Pam Bondi is a great selection by President Trump for Attorney General. Pam and I worked closely together when she was Attorney General of Florida and I was the Criminal Justice Chairman in the State House.
She is a proven litigator, an inspiring leader, and a champion for all Americans. She will bring the necessary reforms to DOJ.
