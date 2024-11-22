Home US Trump News Live: Matt Gaetz reveals what he thinks about Pam Bondi replacing him as attorney general nominee
US

written by Jack
By KATELYN CARALLE FOR DAILYMAIL.COM

Published: | Updated:

Matt Gaetz has praised Pam Bondi as a “great” choice by Donald Trump for attorney general.

Gaetz quit as Trump’s nominee for the role on Thursday amid controversy over an ethics investigation.

Trump moved quickly to replace him with Bondi, Florida’s first female attorney general.

Gaetz said, “She is a proven litigator, an inspiring leader and a champion for all Americans. She will implement the necessary reforms at the Ministry of Justice.

Matt Gaetz has praised Pam Bondi, his successor as Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general.

Gaetz dropped out on Thursday and was quickly replaced by Bondi.

In a statement about X, Gaetz said:

Pam Bondi is a great selection by President Trump for Attorney General. Pam and I worked closely together when she was Attorney General of Florida and I was the Criminal Justice Chairman in the State House.

She is a proven litigator, an inspiring leader, and a champion for all Americans. She will bring the necessary reforms to DOJ.

Trump announces that Pam Bondi will replace Matt Gaetz as his pick for attorney general

Donald Trump moved quickly to find a new nominee for attorney general on Thursday, announcing former Florida AG Pam Bondi as his choice to lead the country’s justice system.

“Pam served as a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she took tough action against violent criminals and made the streets safe for Florida families,” Trump wrote on Truth Social when he made the announcement.

What Trump Said to Matt Gaetz During a Sober Phone Call That Sealed His Fate: AG Pick’s Chaotic Final Hours

According to insiders, the charm offensive went well.

Matt Gaetz spent Wednesday in Washington, DC, where newly elected Vice President JD Vance met with 10 key Republican senators he would need to secure his confirmation as Donald Trump’s controversial attorney general.

“The feedback from the senators at the meetings was very positive,” said a source close to Vance.

And a day earlier, Trump had made it clear that he had no plan B when it came to a test of strength. “No,” he told a reporter when asked if he was reconsidering his choice.

But it all happened in spectacular fashion on Thursday, when Gaetz announced he was withdrawing amid fallout from a federal sex trafficking investigation.

