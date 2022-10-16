Trump endorses Republican Lee Zeldin in tight New York governor’s race

Donald Trump threw his political weight in New York’s gubernatorial race on Sunday, backing Republican House Representative Lee Zeldin’s bid to overthrow incumbent Democratic leader Kathy Hochul.

The ex-president called Zeldin “amazing and brilliant” on his Truth Social app while announcing his support.

Zeldin’s campaign to evict Hochul into the reliably blue state has gained unprecedented strength in recent weeks, with a new poll average suggesting Hochul’s lead has shrunk to about 5 percent.

“I have followed and known Congressman Lee Zeldin for many years. He is a wonderful and brilliant lawyer who has been a ‘must see’ for others in Congress when they faced a complex legal problem that stood in the way of legislation,” Trump wrote Sunday morning.

“Lee was strong on the border, crime, our great military and vets (like few others!), and fought hard to protect our 2nd Amendment, and succeeded.”

Enthusiastically he finished: “Lee Zeldin is a WINNER who GOES THINGS TO GO. He is going to be an AMAZING governor of New York and has my full and total approval. GOOD LUCK LEE!’

Donald Trump formally supported the House Rep. Lee Zeldin to become governor of New York on Sunday morning

Trump has already hit the campaign trail for Zeldin, holding a fundraiser in nearby New Jersey in September

The former president had opposed taking sides in the controversial Empire States primary between Zeldin and Andrew Giuliani, the son of his friend and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

But he hit the campaign trail for Zeldin after he won that race — but dropped out with a full clearance.

Last month, Trump attended a fundraiser on behalf of Zeldin in neighboring New Jersey.

That event, held outside the state Zeldin hopes to host, raised $1.5 million for his campaign, according to the New York Post.

The race to become governor of New York recently tightened when Zeldin closed the gap and made the race a ‘throw-up’ against Hochul.

A RealClearPolitics average of the polls between Sept. 30 and Oct. 12 shows that Hochul’s lead over Zeldin has dwindled to just 5.3 percent — with 7 percent of voters still to decide.

Zeldin, a Republican congressman from Long Island, gets closer to incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul in the run for New York governor (pictured with former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani)

Hochul, who took over when former governor Andrew Cuomo was ousted over sexual harassment allegations, has seen an increase in crime under her administration.

Zeldin, a U.S. Army veteran and Long Island congressman, dropped a whopping 24 points in August, and his late rise shows that New York’s rising crime rate could benefit the Republican nominee.

He also benefits from Republicans voting more often, and his supporters are more enthusiastic than Hochul’s, Lee M. Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, said in a statement.

“While Democratic candidates for governor and US senate are in charge in very blue New York, the race for governor is still a sight to behold,” he added.

Miringoff also said “any shift in crime” will likely benefit Zeldin as the race draws to a close — and New York City has seen a surge this year.

Seizing the unsettling wave, Zeldin promised to fire Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg immediately upon entering the office.

Bragg has been widely criticized for his lax attitude to crime.

Of the ‘ultra MAGA’ governor candidates who are close allies to Donald Trump, Arizona’s Kari Lake is seen as one of the most likely to win in November

Polls show Arizona governor’s race is considered one of the most competitive on the ballot this year

“I’m not in this race to finish second. I participate. I’ve been on this race for over 18 months and campaigning across the state,” Zeldin said earlier this month.

“One of the reasons I entered the race was because of these pro-criminal laws passed out of Albany,” he added.

Hochul has criticized Zeldin for his ties to Trump.

She has also criticized his views on abortion in an effort to resonate with voters in the historically blue state. The state has not had a Republican governor since 2006.

The news comes as Democrats across the country sound the alarm about Republicans getting closer to winning seats and governorships.

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona and close ally of Trump, is engaged in an exciting race with Democratic Secretary of State of Arizona Katie Hobbs for state governorship.

Among the “ultra MAGA” candidates who are close allies of Donald Trump and who support his baseless claims that President Joe Biden lost the 2020 election, Lake is seen as one of the most likely to win in November.