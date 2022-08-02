Trump endorsement of ‘Eric’ triggers confusion – as both candidates claim he is talking about THEM 

Former President Donald Trump threw the upcoming Missouri GOP Senate race into chaos on Monday. after offering an endorsement that appeared to apply to not one, but two candidates with the same first name.

Bizarrely vague, the support came in the form of a statement posted to Trump’s social media platform TruthSocial, under the letterhead “Missouri State Endorsement.”

In the statement, the ex-president offered his support for the upcoming Senate primaries, but Trump didn’t pick just one candidate to back.

Instead, he seemed to choose two – both, Eric Greitens and Eric Schmitt, have the same first name.

In the post, Trump simply praised that he was proud to endorse “ERIC” — stylizing the name in capital letters.

To make matters worse, both candidates claimed the endorsement as intended for them, with the two claiming they had spoken to the former head of state and were delighted with his support.

The approval has since injected an air of confusion into the hotly contested Republican race, set to be decided Tuesday.

Both Erics are currently leading the polls for the primaries, adding even more uncertainty to Trump’s not-so-sounding statements of support.

The exchange took place on Sunday, the third day of the Saudi-backed tournament, which he was to host for an undisclosed fee at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. Trump currently leads the pack of GOP candidates for the upcoming presidency

Bizarrely vague, the support came in the form of a statement posted to Trump’s social media platform TruthSocial, under the letterhead “Missouri State Endorsement”

“We need a person who will not shy away from the radical left-wing lunatics who are destroying our country,” Trump, 76, said in the statement.

“I trust that the Great People of Missouri will make their own decisions in this matter, just as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 elections, and so I am proud to announce that ERIC has released my full and Total approval!’

Trump’s announcement prompted a quick response from both candidates, with both seemingly fighting out over the support of the former president.

Schmittthe current state attorney general and slight frontrunner in the race, wrote on Twitter, “It is truly an honor to have President Trump’s support in the Senate race.”

At his latest pre-election rally at a GOP headquarters in St. Louis, Schmitt, 47, told supporters he was “endorsed by President Trump” and that he thanked him over the phone when he called with the news.

Eric Schmitt, the current state attorney general and slight frontrunner in the race, claimed the endorsement as his own ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

Eric Greitens, meanwhile — the former state governor who was forced to resign in 2018 over sexual assault allegations — also said the endorsement was for him, causing last-minute confusion in the close Senate race, which was held Tuesday. will be decided

Not to be outdone, Greitens, 48, then tweeted that he had also spoken with Trump to confirm the endorsement, thanking him for his support.

“Just had an AMAZING phone call with President Trump, thanking him for his support!” Greitens, the former state governor who has been trailing Scmitt by single digits in recent polls. ‘Together we will save MAGA & America!’ he then praised.

It was not immediately clear which candidate Trump was referring to, but weWhen asked for comment, representatives for the ex-president declined to clarify which Eric he was talking about, saying only the “approval speaks for itself.”

The last-minute statement came on the eve of Election Day and follows reports that the Republican party remains deeply divided over the race.

The latest poll data from SurveyUSA, Emerson College and the Trafalgar Group put current Missouri attorney Schmitt in the lead, with a projected 28 percent of the vote.

Both candidates – embroiled in a hotly contested race – claimed the endorsement as intended for them, with the two claiming they had spoken to the former head of state.

Greitens, meanwhile – who has come under fire after his ex-wife accused him of abusing both her and the couple’s children, a scandal further exacerbated by the fact that he was forced to resign in 2018 as governor over allegations of sexual assault involving his then hairdresser — was close behind, taking 20 percent of the vote, according to . SurveyVS

Greiten’s scandal, began a physically aggressive unwanted sexual encounter with his hairdresser and threatened to distribute a partially nude photo of her if she talked about it.

Other candidates, such as state representatives Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long, are far behind both candidates — suggesting Tuesday will likely turn out to be a two-horse race.