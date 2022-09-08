Trump DOJ pushed prosecutor to probe ex-president’s critics like John Kerry: Report

A former federal prosecutor accused Donald Trump’s Justice Department of attempting to arm his office against the former president’s political opponents, according to an explosive report Thursday.

Geoffrey S. Berman was named head of New York’s Southern District, a high-profile office in 2018, after reportedly being interviewed personally by Trump for the role. He was fired in 2020 at Trump’s request by then Attorney General Bill Barr.

In his new book ‘Holding the Line’, obtained by the New York TimesBerman describes significant pressure from the White House to investigate current U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and a Democratic attorney named Gregory B. Craig.

“The Trump Justice Department kept demanding that I use my office to help them politically, and I kept refusing — in a way just tactful enough to avoid getting fired,” Berman wrote.

“I walked on this tightrope for two and a half years… Finally the rope snapped.”

Kerry, Berman claimed, had angered Trump by holding backstage informal talks with Iranian officials to try and salvage the controversial Iran nuclear deal.

As Barack Obama’s second secretary of state, Kerry played a key role in the historic multinational negotiations — which Trump easily scrapped years later by ripping the US out of the deal.

Trump had repeatedly criticized the deal while on campaign, making its demise a cornerstone promise of his in 2016.

Two days after accusing Kerry on Twitter of “possibly illegal shadow diplomacy,” Berman claimed the Justice Department had saddled him with investigating the former Obama official over possible violations of the Logan Act.

Trump officials told him the FBI would also participate in the investigation.

No one has ever been prosecuted under the Logan Act — which prohibits private individuals from conducting diplomatic negotiations without government approval — but Berman suggested the charges didn’t matter to the Trump administration.

“The behavior that had annoyed the president was now a Justice Department priority,” he wrote.

Although Berman admitted he wasn’t sure what led to the investigation, he wrote, “No one had to talk to Trump to know what he wanted. You could read his tweets.’

The attorney claimed Kerry never found out about the investigation.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the offices of Trump and Kerry for comment.

Another attempt to pressure Berman to investigate a former Obama official took place months earlier, in March 2018.

There has been speculation that Craig, who served as a White House attorney under Trump’s predecessor, may have violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act with previous work in Ukraine.

Berman said he saw no reason to pursue the matter after a meeting between his team and Craig’s.

But later that year, he claimed his deputy told him that a Trump official had just called him while referring to recent charges against Michael Cohen and former GOP House Rep. Chris Collins – who pleaded guilty to insider trading.

The official asked Berman’s deputy to “make things even” by indicting Craig as well.

Berman, a Trump appointee, was fired by then-Attorney General Bill Barr in the midst of an investigation into Rudy Giuliani

Edward O’Callaghan, the chief associate deputy attorney general in question, denied Berman’s claims to the New York Times.

The case was taken out of Berman’s line of sight and turned over to the US attorney in Washington. Craig was eventually found innocent of his single charge of making false statements, after less than a day of jury deliberation.

His departure in 2020 was a messy standoff between current and former Trump allies.

Barr had released a press statement announcing that Berman is ” stepping down,” which the attorney later disputed in his own public comments.

He was then fired via a flaming letter from Barr, in which the then Attorney General was charged: “Unfortunately, with your statement last night, you prefer public spectacle to public service.”

At the time, Berman had investigated ex-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani for his work in Ukraine, and had indicted a grand jury against two key associates of the former New York City mayor.