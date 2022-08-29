Trump demands he be declared ‘rightful winner’ of the 2020 election or vote must be held again

<!–

Donald Trump outright demanded that he be declared the winner of the latest presidential election on Monday — and called for a new one to be held as soon as possible today.

The former president accused the FBI of suppressing stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 race.

In the closing weeks of the election, the New York Post and DailyMail.com reported that a hard drive belonging to then-candidate Joe Biden’s son contained a wealth of evidence that Hunter Biden took advantage of his father’s political position — in addition to lewd photos of sexual acts and drug use.

Both social media companies and mainstream media at the time took steps against strengthening the laptop, citing questionable sourcing and privacy issues.

Trump also seemed to refer to a poll based on somewhat dubious data that claims that nearly 8 in 10 Americans believe the election would have turned out differently if the story about the Hunter Biden laptop hadn’t been suppressed in October 2020.

So now it comes out unequivocally that the FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION, knowing that if they hadn’t, ‘Trump would have easily won the 2020 presidential election,’ Trump said on his Truth Social app .

“This is massive FRAUD AND ELECTION INTERFERENCE on a level never seen before in our country.

‘SOLUTION: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimum solution, declare the 2020 Elections irreparably compromised and hold another Elections immediately!’

Donald Trump is furious with FBI over his warnings that led to the suppression of Hunter Biden laptop story

He lashed out at the agency, calling for new presidential elections after Mark Zuckerberg said an FBI warning led to Facebook suppressing the story and a somewhat dubious poll suggested a majority of Americans would have changed their vote if it were. was reported

It comes after Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan on his podcast recently that his platforms suppressed the topic in the weeks leading up to President Joe Biden’s victory at the request of the FBI to be alert to “Russian propaganda.”

Following outrage from the right, the FBI told multiple outlets that it “routinely notifies” companies of potential foreign threats.

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, said in a statement Friday that nothing about Zuckerberg’s comments was new information.

It quoted a transcript of the tech billionaire’s comments to Republican senators at the time he told them the agency was informing his company, but did not name the president’s son.

“Like we said, nothing about Hunter Biden’s laptop story is new. Below is what Mark told Senator Johnson in October 2020 and what Mark told Joe Rogan this week. The FBI shared general warnings about foreign interference — nothing specific about Hunter Biden,” the statement read.

The New York Post first reported the contents of the laptop, including Hunter Biden’s apparent attempts to exploit his father’s political power, as well as lewd depictions of sex acts and drug use.

And Trump had earlier referred more directly to the Hunter Biden poll in an early statement on Sunday morning — which he also lashed out at the FBI’s handling of the laptop.

“8 out of 10 voters in a major poll say the ‘Laptop from Hell’ cover-up played a major role in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election,” he re-posted on Truth Social.

“The FBI had the laptop but refused to release any information because that would be bad for Biden.”

The specific poll is an online survey of 1,335 adults conducted by a New Jersey-based pollster Technometrica Institute for Policy and Politics.

But only those who said they were following the ongoing story were asked whether it would change the election results.

That’s about 437 people out of the 1,335 total sample.

A majority of those who said they followed the story were also Republicans, who are generally more likely to side with Trump.