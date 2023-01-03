Trump DECLINES to say whether he will continue backing Kevin McCarthy for Speaker

<!–

Former President Donald Trump declined to say whether he would continue to support Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid to speak in the House of Representatives after the California Republican fell three short on Tuesday.

‘We’ll see what happens,’ Trump told NBC News during a short phone call.

The ex-president, who announced a 2024 White House run in mid-November, also boasted that he received a flurry of calls from lawmakers hoping to gain his approval.

“Everyone is calling me for my support,” Trump told the network. “But let’s see what happens and then we’ll go — I’ve got anyone on the line who wants my support. That’s all I can say. But we’ll see what happens. We’ll see how it all works out.’

The House of Representatives voted three times on Tuesday for Speaker of the House and GOP leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy fell short three times due to a group of ‘Never Kevin’ lawmakers in his caucus – who say they are closer to Trump than McCarthy is

Later on Tuesday night, Trump focused on the other congressional chamber, saying those really responsible for the Republican “unrest” were Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other “RINO allies.”

Trump also used a racist name for McConnell’s wife, his former secretary of transportation Elaine Chao, who quit after the January 6 attack on the Capitol, calling her “Coco Chow” and saying she’s a “sellout to China.”

He said McConnell, Chao and other moderate Republicans are “making it hard for everyone by constantly applauding Hopeless Joe Biden and the Democrats.”

“The $1.7 trillion Green New Deal “booster” McConnell and the RINOS handed to the Dems last week was a real dampener and embarrassment for Republicans!” Trump also said, referring to the government financing bill Biden signed into law while vacationing in St. Croix last week.

McCarthy’s bid to speak was rejected Tuesday — the opening day of the new Congress — by a handful of rogue Republicans who claim they represent the MAGA movement more than the California Republican, who has been the leader of the House GOP since 2019.

Now entering the majority, the Republican rebels want an alternative to McCarthy, with 20 members settling for Rep. by the end of the day. Jim Jordan.

The House went into recess around 5:30 p.m. until Wednesday afternoon, giving Republicans the night and morning to manage their affairs.

The Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of the most prominent members of the Never Kevins, still harbored McCarthy’s criticism of Trump in the wake of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy talks to colleagues amid Tuesday’s drama as a group of rogue Republicans derailed the speakership vote for the California Republican, who has been leader of the House GOP since 2019

HAPPIER TIMES: Then President Donald Trump (center) and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (right) celebrate House Republicans reversing Obamacare in May 2017. The Senate never followed suit, so the bill never passed fully adopted

By the end of the day, 20 rogue Republicans had decided to impeach Ohio Rep. Support Jim Jordan, who is about to take over as chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee

“Well, I wish I could say that Kevin McCarthy supported President Trump as much as we do and as much as President Trump supports him now, but that’s just not the truth,” Boebert told Newsmax. “I was sitting on the house floor directly behind McCarthy almost two years ago listening to a speech in which he wanted to denounce President Trump.”

“Every time it suits him or the pressure is too much, he seems to wave at President Trump,” she said of McCarthy.

Boebert said the Republican rebels had been “in communication” with Trump.

“I just don’t think he’s got this one quite right,” she said of Trump’s support for McCarthy at the time.

She also said Trump pressured McCarthy to make a deal with his gang of critics.

Boebert et. al. wants a single member to be allowed to file a motion to leave, meaning that a member of a conference can cast a vote at any time to remove McCarthy from the speakership.