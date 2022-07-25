Trump crosses out call for Capitol rioters to be prosecuted in ‘National Healing’ speech

New images shared Monday by a select Jan. 6 House committee member show President Donald Trump crossing out passages of the “National Healing” address he delivered on Jan. 7.

Virginia Democratic Representative Elaine Luria shared a new video Monday showing Trump’s edited speech and footage of Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and other members of the president’s inner circle, who said they wanted him to be a more powerful leader. speech in the wake of January 6.

An image of a draft of Trump’s “Notes on National Healing” shows that the then-president had crossed out passages stating that he had ordered the Justice Department to prosecute rioters.

“Legal consequences must be swift and firm,” Trump also crossed out.

In addition, Trump declined to say he was “sick” from the Capitol attack.

Telling the rioters, “You are not representing our country,” Trump said in an earlier version of the speech, “I want to be very clear that you are not representing me. You don’t represent our movement.’

Those passages have been crossed out.

Ivanka Trump (left) and Jared Kushner (right) appear in the new video, discussing the speech former President Donald Trump finally delivered on Jan.

John McEntee, then head of the presidential personnel office, recalled Kushner asking him to get the president to deliver the speech on January 7.

During Thursday night’s primetime hearing, the committee showed outtakes from Trump’s three-minute speech on Jan. 7.

In it he fiddles with the word ‘yesterday’ in the opening, only to delete it.

He then refuses to say that he lost the election.

“I don’t want to say the election is over,” Trump said in one of the clips. “I just want to say that Congress has certified the results without saying the election is over.”

On Monday, Luria tweeted, “There were more things he didn’t want to say,” sharing the video with the edited speech.

Ivanka Trump is asked to identify her father’s handwriting on the draft of the speech, which she does.

Kushner is asked if he knew why Trump removed rules about legal consequences that should be “quick and determined” and why he removed rules about the rioters who do not represent Trump or his movement.

“I don’t know,” Kushner replied in both cases.

Kushner said he spoke with Trump’s top adviser Stephen Miller about getting more forceful comments from the president after the president addressed rioters in the Rose Garden late afternoon on Jan. 6, urging them to go home.

“I sat with or spoke to Miller about preparing some draft notes for January 7 that we would present to the president to try and say that we think it’s important to continue calling for de-escalation,” Kushner testified. to committee members.

Trump can be seen in outtakes of a speech he gave on January 7, 2021, condemning the January 6 attack on the US Capitol Building by his supporters

‘[Kushner knew since I’m always with [Trump] that, hey if he asks your opinion, you know, try to give this a boost. This will help cool everything down. So that’s what I did,” McEntee told the committee.

When asked to explain what he meant by “nudge,” the former Trump body man said, “To make sure he delivers this speech or whatever it was.”

He characterized Trump as reluctant to deliver the speech, saying he based this on “the fact that someone has to tell me to encourage it.”

Ivanka Trump testified that she believed preparation of the speech for the seventh began on the night of January 6.

In the video, Cassidy Hutchinson also said Trump was being pressured to give the address because “there is great concern about invoking the 25th Amendment.”

“You need this as a cover,” she said, was the explanation Trump was told why he had to deliver it.