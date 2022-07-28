Trump Criticizes PGA Tour and Praises Saudis for Backing LIV Golf

The Bedminster club was previously scheduled to host the PGA Championship in 2022, but the PGA of America moved it to Oklahoma after the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, saying keeping it in Bedminster “would be harmful.” for the American brand PGA.” (The PGA of America, which is separate from the PGA Tour, later reached a settlement with the Trump Organization.) Since then, Trump has sided with the upstart golf tour.

A Quick Guide to the LIV Golf Series Map 1 of 6 A new series. The launch of the new Saudi-funded LIV Golf series has raised long-standing questions about athletes’ moral obligations and their desire to compete and make money. Here’s what you need to know: What is LIV wave? The series is an entry-level professional golf course funded by Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign Investment Fund. Organizers hope to position it as a player-centric alternative to the PGA Tour, which has been the pinnacle of pro golf for nearly a century. Why is the new series controversial? The event has created sparks within golf to disrupt the traditions and limitations of how the game is played. It has also become a lightning rod for human rights activists who accuse Saudi Arabia of using sports to launder its reputation. Who plays it? Many of the biggest names in golf, such as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, have stayed away from LIV Golf. But several big names and former great champions, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Sergio García, joined in. Sweden’s Henrik Stenson, who was expected to lead the European team at the 2023 Ryder Cup, was removed as captain after announcing his move to the series. What attracts the players? The LIV Golf events are the richest tournaments in golf history. The total purse of the first tournament was $25 million and the winner’s share was $4 million. Last place in each event was guaranteed $120,000. That’s in addition to the nine-figure appearance costs and payouts that some players have accepted.

It is not known how much the organizers of LIV Golf Trump paid for the use of his club for the 54-hole tournament, the third event of the tour. But players who defected to the lucrative tour have been guaranteed large sums of money and have been resigned or suspended from the PGA Tour for playing in it. As of now, LIV golfers can still play in the four major tournaments, which are not hosted by the PGA Tour, although that could change in the future.

“The PGA was not liked by many players for a long time, as you know,” Trump said. “Now they have an alternative and no one ever knew it was going to be a gold rush like this one. I don’t think anyone ever knew they would pay signing bonuses. The prize money would be much higher, you know, four, five, six times higher. So instead of a million dollars, you win five or seven or eight. A lot of money and it even goes up. But the PGA Tour has not acted well.”

During a brief interview with a handful of reporters before going to practice putting green, Trump was asked about protests involving the families of victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The protesters, who plan to stage a counter-event on Friday at the same time as the main draw begins, believe, along with others, that the Saudi government supported the organizers of the attacks.