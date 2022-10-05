Trump complains Mar-a-Lago raided but cartel mansions left alone

Former President Donald Trump accused the FBI of hypocrisy for raiding Mar-a-Lago but leaving mansions owned by drug cartel members untouched while they ‘destroy our country.’

‘Let’s attack Mar-a-Lago, but leave the cartels alone. What about that?’ Trump said Wednesday afternoon in Miami, where he addressed the America First Works Hispanic Leadership Conference. ‘They raided Mar-a-Lago, but the cartels have their own Mar-a-Lagos and they’re fine.’

Trump was shaken by the FBI’s raid of his Florida home and his private club in August during his hour-long appearance at the policy conference, where he lashed out at the ‘gun-based Justice Department’ and described those who worked for the National Archives as being ‘awake and destroyed’.

The FBI search was initiated after Trump failed to return documents to the National Archives.

He said that ‘NARA’ – using the acronym for the National Archives and Records Administration – ‘is ​​a radical, left-wing agency.’

‘You have probably read and heard about the document fraud. Has anyone heard of the document fraud?’ he asked the audience near the top of his speech. ‘Helicopters flying over Mar-a-Lago.’

“Well, they’ve given us about $5 billion in free advertising,” he continued.

A police car was seen outside Mar-a-Lago the night of the August 8 FBI search. On Wednesday in Miami, Trump spoke about the ‘document fraud’

“If it wasn’t so nice, they probably wouldn’t do it because, you know, it gets ratings,” the former president added.

Trump, who has been accused of removing classified documents from the White House that he was not supposed to, maintained that he had done nothing wrong.

“They’re targeting me because they want to silence me, silence you and silence our great Make America Great Again movement,” he said.

At another point in the speech, he said he was being targeted because he did so well in the early presidential polls.

“But now the failing Biden regime is going to start investigating me, the only reason is because I’m leading the polls by a lot, both Republicans and Democrats,” Trump said.

Polls for the 2024 presidential election as of last month show both Trump and President Joe Biden ahead, depending on the survey.

Trump also claimed that every recent former president had also carelessly taken documents from the White House, suggesting that the late President George HW Bush had stashed his in a ‘bowling alley that was combined with a Chinese restaurant.’

He then pointed to his 2016 Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, saying she ‘maybe should have been impeached.’

The FBI decided not to charge Clinton with mishandling classified information after she used a private email address and server while serving as secretary of state.

At one point, a crowd loudly chanted ‘Chappaqua’, the town in New York where the Clinton family lives.

“Only a Hispanic could say that,” Trump remarked.

He also used the speech to blast the committee’s Jan. 6 testimony.

In his defense of the Mar-a-Lago document search, Trump pointed out that the Florida mansion is at least guarded by ‘very strong and powerful Secret Service agents.’

“Even if you listen to this one very sick person — to get the Secret Service to take me to the Capitol, I put someone around the neck,” Trump said.

‘I almost didn’t want to dispute it because a lot of people said, “I didn’t know you were so physically tough,” the former president joked.

Trump referred to testimony given by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who heard second-hand that the then-president had tried to grab the steering wheel of his SUV on Jan. 6 when he was furious about not being able to go up to the Capitol. Building.

At another time, he was angry that it was leaked that he wanted to launch missiles into Mexico to blow up drug labs.

“They leaked that I was going to hit the cartels with missiles,” Trump said, but declined to confirm.

The information came from the memoirs of former Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Trump called the drug problem — assigning much of the blame to Chinese fentanyl — America’s deadliest.

“Unless you get into nuclear war and we’re in big trouble because something like that could happen,” he said.

The former president also linked the drug problem to the amount of boarder-crossers.

Trump also continued to spew the so-called ‘big lie’, claiming that Philadelphia, Detroit and Atlanta all had trouble counting votes.

“But the people who question the corruption are going through hell,” he shuddered.

Trump threw out more red meat at the end of his speech, going after ‘Marxist educators’ who he said are ‘pushing their perverse racial and sexual and political material into [children’s] faces.

“We will not have these lunatics destroy the American family,” he vowed.

“We want to keep men the hell out of women’s sports too,” he said quickly.

Republicans had made the participation of trans athletes in women’s sports an issue.

“It’s actually very degrading to women,” Trump commented.

Despite losing in 2020 largely because of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Trump said he would do away with all COVID protocols, including the military’s vaccination policy.

Trump promised to ‘reinstate every patriot fired from the military with an apology and full back pay.’

And not surprisingly, Trump teased a White House bid in 2024.

“When we get the right leader back in the White House, we must immediately return to the policy of maximum pressure on these very sinister regimes,” Trump said to cheers.

He downplayed a recent prisoner swap that Biden recently made with Venezuela to get back seven Americans in exchange for two Venezuelans jailed in the United States for conspiring to smuggle cocaine into the country.

The two men were nephews of the Venezuelan first lady Cilia Flores.