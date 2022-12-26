Trump Claims US Border Is ‘Getting Worse’ Less Than 48 Hours Before Title 42 Expires

Donald Trump spoke about the state of the US-Mexico border on Monday, less than 48 hours before a controversial removal policy from his days as president is set to expire.

Title 42, which allows border agents to turn away asylum seekers in the name of slowing the spread of COVID-19, was due to expire last week but was extended at the last minute by an administrative stay by Chief Justice John Roberts.

It will now expire at 11:59pm EST on December 27.

‘Two years ago we had the strongest and most secure Border in the history of the United States. Hundreds of kilometers of Walls were built, my “Stay in Mexico” Policy was working fantastically,’ the ex-president began in his post.

“Title 42 was in full force and effect, Border Patrol and ICE were doing incredible hard but compassionate work, and our Southern Border was being talked about, for the first time in decades, in glowing terms.”

“Stay in Mexico” was a Trump-era border policy opposed by civil rights and humanitarian groups. He forced migrants and legal asylum seekers to wait for their US court date in Mexico, leading to squalid, crime-ridden encampments on the south side of the border.

The Biden administration tried to end the harsh measure earlier this year, but a federal judge temporarily blocked it earlier this month.

Trump concluded his post on Monday: “People weren’t even making the long and difficult journey through Mexico. NOW OUR BORDER IS THE WORST EVER, AND GETTING WORSE!’

Biden administration officials have repeatedly insisted that the federal government is ready to end Title 42, but Republicans and even some Democrats have claimed that President Joe Biden and his advisers are grasping the full urgency of the situation.

With the imminent end of Title 42, thousands of migrants have crossed the border and are now camped out on the streets of El Paso and elsewhere in frigid winter conditions.

State and local officials have sounded the alarm about overwhelmed shelters and scarce resources.

But some have also taken advantage of the situation to use immigrants as political pawns to criticize President Joe Biden’s border policies.

Multiple busloads of immigrants from Texas arrived near the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris on Christmas Eve night. Republican governors, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, have been sending those buses to the capital and other blue-leaning cities amid an escalating battle over the country’s immigration policies.

More than three million undocumented immigrants have tried to cross the border between the United States and Mexico under the Biden presidency.

Amid a growing dispute over how to handle the immigration crisis, busloads of asylum seekers were sent to Washington, DC, and dropped off near the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris on Christmas Eve.

ABC reported earlier this month that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is preparing for scenarios where up to 18,000 people cross the border per day after Title 42 is lifted.

DHS sent migrants a warning Saturday that winter temperatures are “dangerously low” and reminded them that Title 42 is still in effect as of now.

He said the department “continues to fully enforce our immigration and public health laws at the border.”

“Individuals and families attempting trespass are being removed, as required by court order under Title 42 public health authority, or placed in removal proceedings,” the statement continued.

“As temperatures remain dangerously low along the border, no one should place their life in the hands of smugglers, or risk life and limb trying to cross only to be turned back.”