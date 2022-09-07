Trump claims medical records seized from Mar-a-Lago will show he is a ‘perfect physical specimen’

<!–

Former President Trump claimed that his medical records from Mar-a-Lago will prove he is an “absolutely perfect physical specimen” and that the FBI has also seized his personal tax records and privileged information from lawyers/clients.

He compared the FBI raid on his Florida home to the days of the Soviet Union.

The former president wrote on Truth Social Wednesday morning: “Not only did the FBI steal my passports in the FBI raid and burglary of my home, Mar-a-Lago, but court records have just learned that they also improperly took my full and highly confidential medical record and history, with all the bells and whistles (at least they’ll see I’m very healthy, an absolutely perfect physical specimen!), plus personal tax information (to be taken illegally), and attorney/client/privileged information, a clear NO NO. Days of the Soviet Union!’

Trump, 76, during his days as president often boasted of passing a mental capacity test given to him by his doctor and said medical professionals were surprised at how good his memory is.

The FBI recovered more than 11,000 government documents and photos during its Aug. 8 search of Trump’s Florida estate, according to court records.

A judge has granted Donald Trump’s request to have a special master review documents seized during the Mar-a-Lago raid

The Justice Department released a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday evening.

In addition to medical records and tax documents according to Trump’s claims, the FBI has also seized top-secret documents revealing the nuclear capabilities of an unknown country, according to the Washington Post.

The recovered documents required such approval that FBI agents and even senior members of President Joe Biden’s administration were barred from viewing them.

Trump faces mounting legal pressure, with the Justice Department saying top secret documents were “probably hidden” to hinder an FBI investigation into Trump’s possible mishandling of classified material.

Authorities stand outside Mar-a-Lago, the residence of former President Donald Trump, amid reports that the FBI is executing a search warrant as part of a document investigation, in Palm Beach, Florida, US, Aug. 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday approved Trump’s motion to appoint a special master “to check the seized property for personal items and documents and possibly privileged material, subject to claims by the attorney-client and/or the privilege of the executive’.

The Trump-appointed judge also prohibits the government from “temporarily” assessing and using the seized materials pending the completion of the assessment.

That gives Trump and his legal team an added advantage by delaying the speedy proceedings that have unfolded since the Aug. 8 FBI search for Mar-a-Lago. A possible appeal from the government could further delay the procedure.