Trump claims he released all documents in Mar-a-Lago. Even if that’s true, it probably doesn’t matter.

Former President Donald J. Trump claimed Friday that before leaving office, he released all documents the FBI found during this week’s search for his Florida home, which agents described as classified in a list of what they found in – including several caches that were apparently marked “top secret.”

“It was all released,” Trump said in a statement.

The claim echoed a claim made in May after it emerged that the National Archives found documents marked as classified in boxes of documents it had removed from Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and estate, by Kash Patel. , a former Trump administration official and a strong supporter of Mr. Trump. He claimed that Mr Trump had considered those files declassified shortly before his departure, but the tags had not been removed from them.

Mr Trump has not given any details, but if he says he has made a general, oral invocation that all the files he brought to Mar-a-Lago were unclassified, without any formal, written record, it would be difficult to conclusively say. prove or refute. Even if there is no evidence that Mr Trump followed normal procedures for disclosing certain types of information, his lawyers could argue that he was not constitutionally required to obey such rules.