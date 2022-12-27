Trump claims he asked Jared Kushner and his daughter Ivanka NOT to be part of the 2024 presidential campaign

Former US President Donald Trump has claimed he asked his daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, to stay away from his 2024 presidential campaign in a bid to protect them from the ‘nasty’ world of politics.

Trump posted a statement on his Truth Social page Monday, saying he never asked the two to be part of his presidential bid to protect them from “corrupt and fake news” and people in politics.

Ivanka issued a statement last month, outlining her intention not to participate in the campaign, instead choosing to focus on her children, since she was conspicuously absent from the Mar-a-Lago launch. Her husband decided to attend.

Trump has taken to social media to dispel “fake news reports”, stating that the couple “shouldn’t be subjected anymore” to the world of politics.

In her statement, Ivanka said: ‘I love my father very much. This time, he chooses to prioritize my young children and the private life we ​​are creating as a family.

“While I will always love and support my father, in the future I will do so outside of the political arena.”

According to reports at the time, Trump had asked his daughter and son-in-law, who have three children together, to be part of his team.

“Contrary to what the fake news says, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be a part of the 2024 presidential campaign and in fact I specifically asked them not to – it was just too mean and nasty to fake news and corrupt and having to deal with some absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics and beyond,” he wrote.

‘There’s never been anything like this ‘ride’ before, and they shouldn’t be subjected to it anymore. I ran twice, got millions more votes the second time (ARMED), and I’m doing it again!

Trump launched his campaign in a Mar-a-Lago ballroom with his wife, former First Lady Melania Trump, their middle son Eric, their youngest son Barron, as well as Eric’s wife Lara and Donald Trump’s fiancee. Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, present.

Barron Trump (left) and Melania Trump (right) sat front row at the Mar-a-Lago announcement on Tuesday night. Outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn (right) could be seen sitting behind the former First Family

Lara Trump (left) waves as she enters Mar-a-Lago with her husband Eric (right), followed by Barron Trump (back left) and Jared Kushner (back right)

Donald Trump Jr. missed the speech due to a flight mishap while returning to Florida from a hunting trip. His daughter Tiffany Trump also missed the festivities.

He confirmed that he planned to run for the presidential office to great applause, before launching into his plans for the country.

‘Three years ago, when I left office, America was ready for its golden age. Our nation was at the pinnacle of power, prosperity, and prestige, rising above all rivals, vanquishing all enemies, and moving into the future with confidence and ingenuity,” he said.

He vowed to make his race about working people, restore American energy independence, reform elections to make sure there are “paper ballots only” and restore a “greatness agenda” with top Republicans and the media saying he should stay out of the race.

FRONT ROW TO STORY? Kimberly Guilfoyle, Jared Kushner, Eric Trump and Lara Trump were seated front row at Tuesday night’s announcement, along with supporters wearing Trump hats.

“This will not be my campaign,” he added. ‘This will be our campaign all together. Because the only force strong enough to defeat the massive corruption we face is you, the American people.

“We are here tonight to declare that it doesn’t have to be this way, it doesn’t have to be this way, two years ago we were a great nation and soon we will be a great nation again,” he added.

‘The only force strong enough to defeat the massive corruption we face is you, the American people. “This is not about politics, this is about love for this great nation.”

In a line he’s used before, he told the audience: ‘I didn’t need this. I had an easy life.’

‘This is something I didn’t need, and many of you don’t need it either, but we have to take care of our country. We love our country, we have to save our country.’