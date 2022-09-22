Trump claims FBI agents were looking for Hillary’s deleted emails when they raided Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump told Sean Hannity in a new interview that perhaps FBI agents who searched his Mar-a-Lago home were looking for Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails — only to have his interviewer clarify that Trump did not claim , that he possessed them.

Trump made the startling comment in an interview in which he defended the propriety of keeping government information at his Florida club, even though documents are marked as ‘classified’.

‘You can declassify just by saying it’s declassified. Even thinking about it,’ Trump said, referring to the executive branch’s broad declassification authority.

After repeating his claim that he declassified the material, Trump tore into the National Archives and Records Administration, which exchanged letters with his lawyers as the agency sought the return of government material.

‘Now I declassified things and we had a lot of trouble with NARA. You know, NARA is a radical left-wing group of people who run that thing, and when you send documents over there, I’d say there’s a very good chance that a lot of those documents will never be seen again, he said.

“Did they search for Hillary Clinton’s emails that were deleted, but they’re around somewhere?” former President Donald Trump speculated about the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago

Under the Presidential Records Act, former presidents have access to materials from when they were in the White House.

‘There’s also a lot of speculation because of what they did, how seriously the FBI came and attacked Mar-a-Lago. Were they looking for Hillary Clinton’s emails that were deleted but are around somewhere? Or were they looking for the spying of the Trumps…” continued the former president.

He has long spoken out against the agency for “spying” on his campaign, calling the Russia investigation that began during the 2020 campaign a “witch hunt.”

‘Wait, wait, you’re not saying you had it,’ Hannity interjected — clarifying that Trump was not suggesting he was in possession of the emails, which he’s long said were part of a conspiracy or coverup .

“No, no, they might say — they might think it was in there,” Trump corrected.

‘You did. Okay,’ Hannity replied.

Trump said FBI agents who raided Mar-a-Lago may have sought Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails, citing a controversy that dates back to 2016. Trump has long demanded the return of emails Clinton deleted after establishing that they were ‘personal’. He asked Russia to help find the emails that summer

Trump is shaken by the FBI raid on his Florida club

Trump clarified when pressed that he was not in possession of his former rival’s emails

Documents seized during the August 8 search of Trump’s property are pictured on August 30. The DOJ did not report that Hillary Clinton’s emails were recovered at Mar-a-Lago. But the DOJ says about 100 documents marked “classified” were found there

Trump was referring to the 30,000 emails former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s team deemed personal while conducting a search of her home email server, which she used during her tenure.

The agents who searched his home did so pursuant to a warrant authorizing them to search for ‘documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime or other items unlawfully possessed in violation of three statutes related to possession and handling of public documents.

Trump did not provide evidence for his suggestion that FBI agents searched his home for emails from his campaign rivals.

The FBI under former director James Comey reviewed about 30,000 emails that Clinton returned to the State Department in 2016.

Trump famously asked Russia in July 2016 for its help in locating the deleted emails.

“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing, I think you’ll probably be rewarded heavily by our press,” he said.

Trump told Hannity about his declassification authority: ‘If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying it’s declassified. Even thinking about it because you’re sending it to Mar-a-Lago or wherever you’re sending it.’

“And there doesn’t need to be a process. There can be a process, but there doesn’t have to be. You are the president, you make that decision. So when you send it, it’s declassified. We – I declassified everything, he said.

Judge Raymond Dearie, the special master sorting documents under another judge’s order, asked Trump’s lawyers to provide evidence that he had declassified the material marked classified. A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals cited that exchange in deciding Wednesday to lift a stay that prevented investigators from using the classified documents as part of their investigation.

Trump also took on Clinton while attacking the federal judge who signed the warrant.

‘He’s a Clinton person and an Obama person, and I understand that. But he hated Trump, Trump said.

In another comment, Trump linked National Archives officials to what he calls the ‘Russia hoax’ while complaining that his lawyers were left outside during the search of his property.

‘They wouldn’t let anyone in. And you know if you look at NARA and if you look at the FBI over the last 10, 15 years and if you look at all the things that the Justice Department has taken place. When you look at what happened with the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax – Sean, they spied on my campaign, what could be worse?’ he said.