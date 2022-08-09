Trump claims Biden was aware of Mar-a-Lago . raid

Former President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that President Joe Biden had advance notice of the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago, something the White House has denied.

Biden knew all about this, just as he knew all about Hunter’s ‘deals,’ the ex-president posted on his Truth Social website.

Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings have sparked controversy, although the president has denied involvement.

Trump also claimed that the Mar-a-Lago raid was a continuation of politically motivated investigations against him.

“A horrible thing that happened yesterday in Mar-a-Lago,” he wrote. ‘We are no better than a third world country, a banana republic.’

“It’s a continuation of Russia, Russia, Russia, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, the Mueller Report without collusion and more,” he continued.

“To make matters worse, in my opinion it is all a coordinated attack with the radical left Democratic state and local DAs and AGs,” the former president added.

On Monday, Trump confirmed that FBI agents had raided Mar-a-Lago after media reports said agents had left the ex-president’s home and private club in Florida.

It is the first time in US history that the home of a former president has been robbed.

A number of officials have asked for clarification.

“The country deserves a thorough and immediate explanation of what led up to Monday’s events,” Senate minority group leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday evening. Attorney General Garland and the Department of Justice should have already answered the American people and must do so immediately.

Hunter Biden's Foreign Business Deals Have Caused Controversy

The former president called the raid a "coordinated attack with the radical left Democratic state and local DAs and AGs." Trump faces legal trouble in Georgia and New York over 2020 election transfer scheme and real estate fraud, respectively

The former president called the raid a “coordinated attack with the radical left Democratic state and local DAs and AGs.” Trump faces legal trouble in Georgia and New York over 2020 election transfer scheme and real estate fraud, respectively

McConnell, who feuded with Trump over the ex-president’s false election fraud claims, had not previously commented on the raid.

His comment came just after 24 hours later.

Trump confirmed the raid in a statement Monday night, saying the move represented “dark times for our nation,” and urging the Biden administration to go after him as a political target.

Trump is considering a presidential run in 2024.

A number of media outlets have reported that the raid stemmed from an investigation into Trump’s removal of classified documents from the White House and not from the current Justice Department investigation on Jan. 6, which also partially targets Trump.

The Jan. 6 House Selection Committee is also investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and Trump’s action around it.

In addition, the ex-president is facing possible legal problems in Georgia and New York.

In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating plans to verify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

And in New York, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg investigates whether Trump’s companies have misrepresented the value of real estate for lending and tax purposes.

Eric Trump leaves Trump Tower the day after his father, former President Donald Trump, said FBI agents raided his home in Mar-a-Lago. Several news outlets reported that the raid was related to the removal of classified material from the White House

In addition, Letitia James, the New York State Attorney General, is conducting a civil investigation in New York into whether Trump’s company has pushed up real estate values.

In a campaign-style video Tuesday morning, Trump insisted that “we are a nation that has armed its law enforcement against the other political party like never before.”

However, the White House insists its hands are clean.

During Tuesday’s press conference, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden “had not been informed” prior to Monday’s raid.

The president, she said, “wasn’t aware of it.”

“Nobody in the White House got a warning,” Jean-Pierre said.

A number of Trump allies have called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to speak publicly about the raid.

So far he has not commented.

The Justice Department also would not comment on whether Garland personally authorized the search.