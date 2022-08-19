Trump CFO Weisselberg flipped after being spooked by Mar-a-Lago raid and January 6 hearings

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg became a prosecutor after he was shocked by the Mar-a-Lago raid and the January 6 hearings, fearing he could face years in prison if he doesn’t face tax evasion charges. would refute, claims a friend.

According to a source who spoke to Bloomberg, Weisselberg is said to have grown increasingly concerned that multiple investigations into the former president could ultimately lead to criminal charges.

It is also said that he feared there was little chance of facing an impartial jury if indicted in his native Manhattan, and that he could have spent up to 15 years behind bars if convicted of the charges. charges he faced.

About a month before his indictment, prosecutors suggested that if he didn’t cooperate, one of his sons could also be charged, which could land him in prison – possibly facing additional charges himself.

But now that he’s agreed to testify in an upcoming lawsuit against the former president’s company, he probably won’t serve more than 100 days.

Weisselberg, 75, accepted the deal Thursday and pleaded guilty to 15 counts, including tax fraud and theft.

Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, second from the right, sits in a New York courtroom with his attorneys, including Mary Mulligan, on Thursday.

The Trump organization appeared to hold no grudges, calling Weisselberg a “fine and honorable man” who “has been harassed, persecuted and threatened by law enforcement officers”

In recent weeks, Weisselberg, who had been battling the charges for more than a year, became concerned that he might not get a fair trial before a jury in Manhattan. Bloomberg.

Despite months of preparing for a possible trial, things have moved quickly in recent weeks after Wiesselberg’s confidence was suddenly shaken following the Jan. 6 hearings and then Trump’s Mar-a-Lago raid.

Days later, the president took the Fifth, invoking his constitutional right to self-incrimination in a civil statement by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

A judge dismissed Weisselberg’s request to dismiss the Manhattan District Attorney’s charges.

A new round of talks then began with prosecutors who had called for a 15-year prison sentence.

Allen Howard Weisselberg, the former CFO of the Trump Organization, sits on the New York State Supreme Court with his attorneys Nicholas Gravante and Mary Mulligan as he pleads guilty

His confidence in defeating the indictment was shaken after the Jan. 6 hearings and then Trump’s Mar-a-Lago raid, pictured above

Instead, in exchange for a guilty plea on all 15 counts, they proposed a much lenient sentence of just 100 days on Rikers Island.

“In one of the most difficult decisions of his life, Mr. Weisselberg has today decided to file a plea to end this case and the years of legal and personal nightmares it has caused for him and his family.” , he says. attorney, Nicholas Gravante, in a statement.

“Instead of risking the possibility of 15 years in prison, he has agreed to serve 100 days. We’re glad to have this behind him.”

Weisselberg could potentially be the star witness against the Trump Organization in a lawsuit over what prosecutors say was a “compelling and daring” plan by the company to help top executives, including Weisselberg, evade taxes on perks like luxury cars and rent-free apartments. .

Among those perks: The Trump Organization paid the rent for his Upper West Side Manhattan apartment, paid private school tuition for his grandchildren, leased Mercedes-Benz cars for him and his wife, gave him cash to hand out as vacation tips, and paid for flat screen TVs, carpeting and furniture for his winter home in Florida.

Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, will leave court on Thursday. Weisselberg pleaded guilty Thursday to tax violations in a deal that would require him to testify about business practices at the former president’s company

The chief executive of former President Donald Trump’s family business pleaded guilty Thursday to tax evasion on a free apartment and other benefits, and struck a deal with prosecutors that would allow him to become a key witness against the company at a trial this fall.

Weisselberg’s son also didn’t have to pay rent, or rent below market price, while living in Trump apartments.

All perks were counted as part of his $940,000 salary.

But federal authorities said Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, paid no taxes on what is estimated to be more than $1.7 million in compensation.

Weisselberg has also now admitted to receiving approximately $1.76 million in undisclosed income and has agreed to pay nearly $2 million in back taxes, penalties and interest.

In the words of Weisselberg’s lawyer, it was time to end the years of “legal and personal nightmares it has caused him and his family.”

If he’s not honest, the whole deal for a shorter jail term will be void.

The Trump organization appeared to hold no grudges, calling Weisselberg a “fine and honorable man” who “has been harassed, persecuted and threatened by law enforcement.”

Weisselberg’s close plea deal earns him 100 days in prison in exchange for testifying before the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in October

‘Mr. Weisselberg, who has just turned 75, in an effort to put this case behind him and move on with his life, decided that the best course of action — for himself and his family — was to plead guilty.”

The Trump Organization “will not make a plea for the simple reason that they have done nothing wrong,” the statement said.

“As a result, we are now looking forward to our day in court, which, very interestingly, is scheduled for October 24 – just days before the midterm elections.”

A judge has agreed to sentence Weisselberg to five months in New York’s infamous Rikers Island prison complex.

With good behavior, he will be eligible for release after just over three months. He will also have to pay nearly $2 million and spend five years on probation.

Crucially, however, he must testify truthfully when the Trump Organization faces trial in October. Weisselberg will not be formally convicted until after the trial. Until then, he remains free on bail.

In its statement, the company said it had done nothing wrong and is “looking forward to our day in court.”

Allen Weisselberg, right, stands behind then-President-elect Donald Trump during a press conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, January 2017

Both Weisselberg and the Trump Organization initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, claiming the benefits were standard for companies and the investigation was politically motivated. However, Weisselberg’s agreement to testify could significantly damage the company’s defenses.

That could increase the pressure to resolve the case without trial.

As for Trump himself, although the former president will not be charged in the case, if his company is convicted of a felony, it could lead to hefty fines or complicate future business deals.

A trial starting in October, just before the midterm elections, could also bring new revelations about the company’s business practices, though Trump supporters may not care.

He has said the whole thing is being invented by Democrats to harm him politically.

Prosecutors have alleged no personal wrongdoing by Trump.