Trump celebrates after defeat of pro-impeachment Republican Peter Meijer, win for Blake Masters

Donald Trump has had a field day celebrating his litany of successful approvals in Tuesday night’s primary races, boasting to followers on his Truth Social app from the wee hours of Wednesday and all morning.

Voters in Michigan, Missouri, Kansas, Washington and Arizona went to the polls for several key primary elections that will determine the next three months ahead of November’s midterm elections. On the GOP side, it was a referendum on whether voters want a Trump-led future or a return to more established principles.

Trump boasted that he “ruled the entire administration” with his notes.

In Michigan, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the ex-president over the US Capitol riots lost to a former Trump administration official named John Gibbs.

A Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate also defeated a crowded primary field to take on incumbent Democrat Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the fall.

‘Fantastic evening in Michigan! Tudor Dixon will be a great governor. John Gibbs WON with a big increase in the end,” Trump wrote just after the loss of Rep. Peter Meijer was mentioned.

“Not a good time for accusers – 7 down, 3 more to go!”

Trump-backed Arizona GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters, a venture capitalist who has historically promoted the white nationalist “Great Replacement” theory, was declared the winner of his race overnight.

Masters had a healthy lead in the pre-election polls, despite being outdone by his closest competitor, businessman Jim Lamon.

But as of Wednesday morning, there are still a few matchups on the schedule. Kari Lake, a former news anchor who gained Trump’s endorsement by pushing his election fraud claims, is still in a tight race with businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson.

Lake leads, even though the two are less than three points apart with 80 percent of the vote counted, according to the New York Times.

Their much-watched primary is a proxy battle between Trump and his former vice president, Mike Pence, who supported Robson last month after the ex-president already expressed his support for Lake. Pence and Trump’s relationship broke down when the Indiana conservative refused to cooperate with his boss’s plan to undo the 2020 election results.

But Republican agents have expressed concern about how fringe candidates Lake and Masters — who also believe Trump’s electoral fraud lies — would fare in a general election.

Seeing an opportunity to tip the scales in November, House Democrats poured money into Michigan’s Third Congressional District at the last minute to back Gibbs against Meijer.

If she wins, Lake will face current Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs for governor in November.

Masters is now up against incumbent Democrat Senator Mark Kelly, a retired astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords.

“Congratulations Blake Masters on a great win in Arizona!” Trump also wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.

Former local news anchor Kari Lake is still stuck in a tight race against a candidate backed by Mike Pence

Karrin Taylor Robson was less than five points behind Lake on Wednesday morning, with about 80 percent of Arizona’s GOP votes counted

More generally, he boasted, “Recommendations don’t get any stronger or more compelling than last night’s approval. I wonder if anyone will write or report that? I’m just asking?’

Trump also celebrated a pseudo-victory in Missouri, where Attorney General Eric Schmitt came out on a field of 21 Republican primary candidates, including two sitting House Republicans.

After teasing his highly sought-after endorsement on Monday, Trump released a statement stating that he was “proud to announce that ERIC has my full and total approval!”

The first name was shared by two top rivals in the race, the other being disgraced former Missouri governor Eric Greitens. Both thanked Trump for the approval.

But Greitens’ loss brought a sigh of relief to Republicans in the Senate. The military veteran’s campaign was an attempted political comeback after allegations of sexual assault and blackmail involving a barber with whom he was having an affair derailed his rising GOP star in 2018.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who had joined a lawsuit against the 2020 election results, defeated disgraced former Governor Eric Greitens in the race to replace outgoing Senator Roy Blunt

Schmitt was one of the state attorneys general who signed a lawsuit on Trump’s behalf against the 2020 election results.

And despite his wide-ranging successes, Trump still stands to lose in two major races that are still too close to mention.

Washington’s third and fourth congressional districts are home to two more House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president — Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Rep. Dan Newhouse.

Both face candidates backed by Trump.

Beutler and Newhouse are both about 5,000 votes ahead of those Republican challengers.

Washington state is holding open primaries, meaning the top two candidates, regardless of party, will face each other in November.

Beutler is currently second only to Democrat Marie Perez. Newhouse leads the race for the fourth congressional district.

Pictured are just two of Trump’s numerous Truth Social posts bragging about his Tuesday primary sweep

But Trump didn’t just have his hand in national races on Tuesday night.

A 2020 election denier endorsed by the ex-president, Mark Finchem, won the primary for Arizona’s secretary of state. Finchem is likely to oversee his state’s 2024 presidential race if he wins again in November.

Trump also posted to Truth Social about his successful mission to take down political enemy Rusty Bowers, Arizona’s outgoing House Speaker who refused to help undo President Joe Biden’s narrow 2020 win there.

The Republican official also testified publicly before the Jan. 6 House committee about attempted “cheating” by Trump and his allies.

Bowers lost his race in the state Senate to Davis Farnsworth, a former state politician recruited by Trump to hire Bowers.

“David Farnsworth defeated RINO Rusty Bowers in Arizona,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“It was a race they said couldn’t be won, but it was easy. People didn’t believe Rusty Bowers when he testified before the Unselect Committee. Congratulations David, great job!’