Trump calls reports of DOJ probe ‘Democrat disinformation’

Former President Donald Trump ranted on Truth Social Wednesday over a report that said the Justice Department was investigating his actions as part of a criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“Just more disinformation by the Democrats, such as the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, the long-running Mueller Report, which ended in No Collusion, and many more,” Trump wrote.

The ex-president continued to falsely claim the election was stolen from him in the Truth Social posts, which followed: Tuesday night’s Washington Post report that the DOJ asked witnesses about Trump’s behavior leading up to January 6.

“Now that we’ve found the answers to these crooked, election-changing events, why isn’t the Justice Department prosecuting those responsible?” Trump asked. “Enough time!”

He went on to say that “people forget” that “this is all about a scammed and stolen election.”

“But instead of going after the people who manipulated it and stole it, they go after the people who seek honesty and truth, and have free speech and many other defenses on their side!” said Trump.

“The Justice Department should be looking at the crime of the century. The evidence is enormous and irrefutable!!!’ added the ex-president.

The former president aired two “truths” on Wednesday about a Washington Post report saying investigators with the Justice Department’s criminal investigation are focused on Trump’s actions until Jan. 6.

Trump also pointed to a phone call he made with Georgian election officials, including Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where he pressured Republicans to “find votes for him,” saying it was “PERFECT.”

There is no evidence of widespread electoral fraud, as Trump has repeatedly claimed.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating allegations of election meddling in Georgia.

“The calls in Georgia were PERFECT,” Trump wrote on Wednesday.

“A lot of people and lawyers, on both sides, were knowingly on one call, I assumed the call was taped, there were zero complaints or angry “how dare you” accusations made during the call, and no “hangs up.” “by someone who was aggrieved or offended by what was said,” the ex-president wrote.

“THEY WERE PERFECT CALLS,” he wrote.

“I was just doing my job as president and striving for honesty and truth,” Trump added. “The election is rigged and stolen!” he again falsely claimed.

On January 6, 2021, rioters loyal to former President Donald Trump are seen around the US Capitol Building

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that sources told the paper that federal prosecutors have interviewed witnesses before a grand jury and asked them about conversations between Trump, his lawyers and members of his inner circle about a plot to replace members of the Electoral College with pros. -Trump deputy voters in states that President Joe Biden won.

Prosecutors have asked detailed questions about meetings Trump held in December 2020 and January 2021, gathering information about his campaign to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reverse the election results, and what instructions Trump, if any, application, his team has given about the fake electoral scheme.

That plan was led by Trump’s election attorneys Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, but prosecutors wanted to know how much the now ex-president was involved, The Post said.

In particular, what did Trump tell his allies to do when he tried to undo the 2020 election result.

While investigators were previously reported to be investigating the behavior of some in Trump’s inner circle — including Giuliani and Eastman — The Post was the first to report DOJ officials investigating Trump’s actions.

The paper also reported that investigators had received the phone records of Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, from Trump.

Two subpoenas obtained by The Post, issued to two Arizona state lawmakers posing as fake voters, demanded communication with “any member, employee, or agent of Donald J. Trump or any organization promoting the re-election of Donald J. Trump, including “Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.”’

On Monday, ABC News reported that Pence’s former Chief of Staff Marc Short was seen leaving DC District Court Friday with his attorney.

Sources told the network that Short testified before a grand jury, forced by a subpoena, as part of the DOJ’s investigation.

In addition, Pence attorney Greg Jacob also appeared before a grand jury, The Post said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland did not rule out the prosecution of former President Donald Trump for his role on Jan. 6 in a new interview aired Tuesday on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

In an interview aired Tuesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland did not rule out Trump’s prosecution.

“We intend to hold everyone, everyone criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6, to account for any attempt to disrupt the lawful transfer of power from one government to another,” Garland told NBC’s Lester Holt. ‘That is what we do.’

The DOJ probe is separate from the investigation being conducted by the Jan. 6 House selection committee — which may also make criminal justice referrals, said the top Republican on the panel, Rep. Liz Cheney, in an interview last month.

“The Justice Department has done the most comprehensive investigation in its history, and the commission is also doing a massively comprehensive investigation,” Garland said on NBC’s Nightly News.

So far, the DOJ investigation has led to charges against more than 840 individuals for their role in the Capitol attack.

Sources told The Post that there are two legal areas where Trump could get caught up.

Like the rioters, the DOJ can bring charges on charges such as seditious conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct government proceedings.

But the Justice Department may also try to prove that Trump has committed fraud with the bogus electoral scheme or campaign he and his allies set up to pressure DOJ officials into saying the election was fraudulent when it wasn’t. so was.

Garland said the DOJ has been “urgent” since it began investigating the Capitol riot and events surrounding it.

“Inevitably, this kind of investigation involves speculation about what we do, who we investigate, what our theories are — the reason for this speculation and uncertainty is that a fundamental principle of what we do as prosecutors and investigators is to do it.” out of the public eye,” Garland said.

He said this was done to “protect civil liberties” and ensure “the success and integrity” of the investigation.

No former president has ever been charged with a crime in the country’s history.

While former President Richard Nixon resigned for his involvement in the Watergate burglary, President Gerald Ford, who had served as Nixon’s vice president, pardoned him.