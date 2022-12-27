Trump Calls Reporter ‘Dumb As Rock’ Over Article Saying He ‘Golfs, Comes Back And Fucks Off’

Donald Trump is furious over a report citing multiple sources within his circle giving a cruel and miserable account of his post-presidency life.

The sources assured Olivia Nuzzi of New York Magazine that the world of the 76-year-old former president has become “so small” and that he barely leaves Mar-a-Lago these days.

Quotes from the world of Trump paint the former president as an isolated figure who did not want to run for the White House again, but had to keep his word to “prove the haters wrong.”

“It sounds like a joke,” said a former Trump loyalist and former White House official. “He feels like he’s going through the motions because he said he would.”

Trump announced his third run for office last month, but has kept a very low profile ever since. He hasn’t traveled outside of Florida, according to sources, and hasn’t held any of his trademark rallies since his long-awaited announcement.

His campaign says the former president plans to start laying the groundwork for his policy proposals by 2024, as well as building his campaign team and increasing his interviews with the media.

Donald Trump lashed out at a report last week that painted a bleak picture of his post-presidency life. He called the journalist responsible for the story, Olivia Nuzzi, ‘dumb as a rock’ and ‘unattractive’

Nuzzi responded to the criticism by tweeting two images of Trump looking at the sun during a solar eclipse; his tweet did not include any text.

‘Fake and corrupt news is only getting worse!’ Trump lamented in a Monday Truth Social post about the report and questioned Nuzzi’s credibility. ‘As an example, I agreed to do a short phone interview for the once very good, but now on its ‘last legs’ and failing, New York Magazine.’

‘The reporter was an unstable and unattractive madman, known as ‘tough’ but dumb as a rock, who actually wrote a decent story on me a long time ago. Her name, Olivia Nuzzi,” she wrote. “Anyway, the story was Fake News, your ‘anonymous sources’ don’t exist (true for many writers), and I’m happily fighting hard for our GREAT AMERICA!”

Just hours after Trump’s post, Nuzzi responded with a subtweet that had no text and simply included two images of the former president looking at the sun during a solar eclipse.

Sources claim in some brutal quotes that Trump mostly keeps to himself, staying within the walls of his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, as well as heading off to play golf at his club in Doral.

“He just goes, plays golf, comes back and leaves,” an adviser told Nuzzi. He has retired to the golf course and to Mar-a-Lago.

“Her world has gotten so much smaller,” they added. ‘Her world is so, so small.’

Another aide told Nuzzi of his recent controversial meetings at Mar-a-Lago: ‘He has nothing else to do. What else can you do? Why did you see Kanye? He wants to be relevant and he wants to be the center of attention. He is thirsty.’

Trump rejected Nuzzi’s criticisms of him, saying that “it’s always been relevant.”

“I’ve been relevant from a very young age,” added the former president. I’ve been in the mix, to be honest.

Since announcing his candidacy for the third time, Trump has barely set foot outside the perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, and for at least 28 days he has not left the state of Florida.

But Trump rejected the idea that he does not leave his house.

Multiple Trump World sources claim that Trump lives an ‘isolated’ life and barely leaves Mar-a-Lago. One said: ‘he just goes, plays golf, comes back and leaves… his world has gotten so much smaller. The world of him is so, so small’

“Sometimes I don’t even stay in Mar-a-Lago,” he told Nuzzi, adding when pressed on the matter that he is “quite outside of Mar-a-Lago.”

“I’m always largely away from Mar-a-Lago at meetings and other things and events,” he said. I am in Miami. I’m going to Miami, I’m going to different places in Florida.’

Trump, Nuzzi notes, is referencing his trip to his golf course at Trump National Doral Miami.

Sources claim that Trump thrives when he is on the defensive and running lines of attack against him.

“That’s the Trump you want: you want him defensive, you want him belligerent,” said a Trump 2024 campaign staffer.

Nuzzi noted, however, that his discussion with Trump was not indicative of that figure. She claimed: ‘He sounded old all of a sudden. Tired. There was a heaviness to him. A void, too. He will turn 77 in June.

Trump’s apparent slowdown comes as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was just re-elected in the 2022 election, has emerged as a potential front-runner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

But the former president insisted he’s not worried about DeSantis, or any other challenger, for that matter.

“I don’t think anyone can beat me in a primary,” Trump insisted.

When asked why he is running again, Trump said he wants to “put my cards on the table.”

One aide put it bluntly, stating that “the magic is gone” when it comes to Trump and the MAGA movement as a massively popular subset of the Republican Party.

Nuzzi’s report indicates that Trump rarely leaves Florida, or his Mar-a-Lago estate (pictured), venturing out only a handful of times since announcing his 2024 presidential bid.

‘It’s not there,’ Nuzzi was told. ‘In this business, you can have it and have it so hot and it can happen overnight and it’s gone and you can’t get it back. I think we’re seeing that it’s gone. The magic is gone.

Specifically, the adviser said it is proof that the movement is fading when the headlines and VIPs at events, and specifically Trump’s 2024 campaign ad, are ‘D MAGA list’ figures.

“When Seb Gorka and Raheem Kassam and Kash Patel and Devin Nunes are your stars, that’s the D-list. It was the D-list MAGA. When Brick Man, that weirdo Brick Man, is in the VIP seats, we have a problem.

The aide was referring to a man who wears a brick wall-pattern suit at every Trump rally as a reminder of the former president’s 2016 campaign promise to build a wall along the southern border with Mexico to stop illegal immigration.

“If you’re looking for an indication of how bad things are,” the adviser added, “it’s that Brick Man is not only there but he’s in the VIP section.”

‘Don Jr. isn’t there!’ they added about the 64-minute announcement speech.