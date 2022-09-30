Trump calls Maggie Haberman a ‘creep’ who lied about him wanting to fire Jared and Ivanka in book

<!–

Former President Trump called New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman a “head case” and a “self-proclaimed creep” as his new book details Trump’s efforts to obtain his phone records to find out who was leaking information about him.

“Trump, angered by my published stories, was yelling that he wanted administration officials to get my phone records and identify my sources,” Haberman writes in his forthcoming book, Confidence Man, due out Tuesday.

‘It doesn’t appear that anyone has acted on it.’

Over the past week, new details and anecdotes have leaked from the book that grabbed headlines in the run-up to the release of Trump’s revelation.

‘Here we go again! Another bogus book has come out, this one, supposedly very boring and outdated, by self-proclaimed case manager, Failing (unfunded liability!) New York Times writer Maggie Hagerman,’ Trump wrote in Truth Social.

“In it, she tells a lot of fabricated stories, with no fact checking or confirmation from anyone in the know, like me. In one case, she lies about wanting to fire my daughter, Ivanka, and Jared. WRONG, pure fiction. She never even crossed my mind. I just have to fight the issues that make hair stand on end like Maggie, and everything else!

But Trump granted Haberman three interviews in the course of his reporting for the book.

‘I love to be with her; she’s like my psychiatrist,’ Trump told Haberman’s aides, having spent much of his time with her complaining about his political rivals, mostly fellow Republicans who, in his view, had not aligned properly.

The former president is known to obsess over Haberman’s coverage of him, as well as much of the media he says he hates.

“He had an almost reflexive desire to meet almost every author who wrote a book about him,” Haberman noted in his book.

Trump has called her ‘Maggot’ Haberman, tweeting in 2018: ‘Maggie Haberman, a Hillary lackey, knows nothing about me and has no access.’

In her new book, the New York Times reporter wrote that Trump came close to ousting his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner from the White House, repeatedly pressing then-chief of staff Mike Kelly to fire the couple.

“At one point, Trump was about to write on Twitter that his daughter and son-in-law were leaving the White House,” Haberman says.

Kelly stopped him, saying that Trump needed to speak to them directly before doing so. Trump agreed, then never continued the conversation.”

During his meetings with Haberman Trump he apparently said of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, ‘The old Raven is a piece of shit.’

During their third meeting, which took place at Trump’s Bedminster golf course, Haberman asked him about comparisons to former 2016 rival Chris Christie. The former New Jersey governor became an ally of Trump before breaking with him again after the Capitol riots.

‘Did they compare me to him? Why? I didn’t know he had such a big weight problem,” Trump allegedly replied.

Haberman also writes that Trump has attacked Ron DeSantis, calling the Florida governor “fat,” “whiny,” and “phony.”