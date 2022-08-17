Trump calls for the Jan 6 committee to be DISSOLVED after Liz Cheney’s clobbering by Harriet Hageman

<!–

Donald Trump said Liz Cheney’s loss of her big house seat in Wyoming in Tuesday’s primaries paves the way for the dissolution of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

GOP Representative Cheney lost by a crushing 37.4 points to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman.

Trump was overjoyed with Tuesday’s election results after making it his revenge mission to get Cheney out of her House seat, claiming it was a “much bigger” loss than he had anticipated.

He insisted the election result was also a condemnation of the January 6 investigation.

Hageman will almost certainly win the November general election in scarlet Wyoming, which voted 69.9 percent for Trump in the 2020 presidential election — making it the most pro-MAGA state.

Cheney sealed her fate by continually breaking up with Trump while he was president, voting for his impeachment, and becoming one of only two Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee.

All of these actions led to the Wyoming GOP censoring Cheney, despite it being a household name in the Cowboy State. It also saw her lose her No. 3 post in the House Republican Conference, and was replaced by New York Representative Elise Stefanik as chair.

Trump claimed in a Truth Social post just after midnight that Cheney’s defeat paved the way for the Jan. 6 panel’s dissolution.

“I take it that with the very great loss of Liz Cheney, much greater than ever anticipated, the Committee of Political Hacks and Criminals of January 6 will soon begin the wonderful process of DISSOLUTION? This was a referendum on the never-ending witch hunt,” Trump wrote on his alternative social media site.

“The people have spoken!” he praised.

Cheney lost 37.4 points to Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman, who was photographed Tuesday night taking pictures with children at her first win party

Cheney was once friends with Hageman, a lawyer. The two Republicans are pictured together in 2016

THE 10 HOUSE REPUBLICS WHO VOTED FOR TRUMP’S SECOND IMPEACHMENT Rep. Liz Cheney – Lost primaries

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez – retired

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler – lost primary

Rep. John Katko – retired

Rep. Adam Kinzinger – retired

Rep. Peter Meijer – lost primary

Rep. Dan Newhouse – won primary

Rep. Tom Rice – lost primary

Rep. Fred Upton – retired

Rep. David Valadao – won primaries

Before the election results came in, Trump said in a separate post that the “fake news media will do everything it can” to differentiate between Cheney’s defeat and a “referendum on the Unselects.”

Trump has called the Jan. 6 House selection committee the “deselection committee” as a way of expressing his disapproval of their procedures, which aim to target last year’s riots on the former president.

Cheney is one of 10 Republican representatives who voted to impeach Trump in connection with the riots. Of those 10 lawmakers, only two have won their primary, while the rest have either been voted out or retired.

Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger is the other Republican on the select committee. He decided not to run for re-election in his district during the midterms of 2022.

Cheney made it clear in her concession speech Tuesday night and her subsequent interview Wednesday morning that she is considering running for president in 2024.

She also compared herself to Abraham Lincoln, who lost several elections before becoming president — and said she called her competitor Hageman to give in and congratulate her on her win.

Trump said in a Truth Social post before the results came Tuesday night that people would try to downplay Cheney’s loss, claiming that “fake news media” would try to pretend it wasn’t a referendum on the Unselects.

Cheney (mid-July 21, 2021) is one of two Republicans on the select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois (left) is the other GOP member of the nine-member panel

Trump was unimpressed by her speech.

“Liz Cheney’s uninspiring concession speech, to a ‘small’ crowd in the Great State of Wyoming, centered on her belief that the 2020 presidential election, despite massive and compelling evidence to the contrary, was not Rigged & Stolen,” Trump wrote. . to Truth Social Tuesday night.

“It was, and that’s not even the fact that many election changes, in many states, were not approved by state legislators, an absolute must. Liz Cheney is a fool who has played into the hands of those who want to destroy our country!’