Trump calls for Republicans to vote Kevin McCarthy as Speaker

Donald Trump came out with enthusiastic support for Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House Speaker and called on Republicans to vote for him after he failed to win enough support in the new GOP majority on Tuesday.

The former president urged Republicans not to turn their House victory in the 2022 midterm elections into an “embarrassing defeat.”

Some have raised the unlikely events that could result in another Democratic speaker if Republican lawmakers in the lower chamber refuse to unite behind McCarthy — or some other alternative.

Trump would not say Tuesday whether he would support McCarthy for Speaker after the GOP leader failed to earn the 218 votes needed to take the gavel from outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi three times in one day.

It seems that some overnight conversations have changed Trump’s mind.

Former President Donald Trump spoke out staunchly in support of Kevin McCarthy’s bid for speaker Wednesday morning

Comes after McCarthy failed three times on Tuesday to collect the votes his caucus needed to become the next House Speaker

“Really good conversations took place last night, and it is now time for all of our AMAZING Republican House members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, MAKE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY,” Trump posted Wednesday morning on Truth Social.

“REPUBLICANS, DON’T TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A HUGE AND EMBARRASSING DEFEAT,” he continued in capital letters. “IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT.”

“Kevin McCarthy will do well, and maybe even GREAT – WATCH OUT!”

The endorsement for McCarthy came after Trump declined to say whether he would support McCarthy as speaker for the 118th Congress, which began chaos on Tuesday.

“We’ll see what happens,” Trump told NBC News during a brief phone call.

REPUBLICAN REBELS VOTE AGAINST MCCARTHY Andy Biggs-Arizona Dan Bishop – North Carolina Lauren Boebert-Colorado Josh Brecheen-Oklahoma Michael Cloud Texas Andrew Clyde – Georgia Eli Crane – Arizona Byron Donald’s – Florida Matt Gaetz – Florida Bob Good – Virginia Paul Gosar-Arizona Andy Harris – Maryland Ana Paulina Luna – Florida Mary Miller-Illinois Ralph Norman – South Carolina Andy Ogles-Tennessee Scott Perry-Pennsylvania Matt Rosendale-Montana Chip Roy Texas Keith Himself – Texas

The ex-president, who announced a 2024 White House run in mid-November, also boasted that he received a flurry of calls from lawmakers hoping to gain his approval.

“Everyone is calling me for my support,” Trump said. “But let’s see what happens and then we’ll go — I’ve got anyone on the line who wants my support. That’s all I can say. But we’ll see what happens. We’ll see how it all works out.’

The first day of the Republican majority in the House of Representatives did not go as planned.

McCarthy lost three ballots for Speaker due to opposition from a growing group of conservative rebels — despite House Freedom Caucus Vice Chairman Jim Jordan strongly speaking out in favor of the California Republican.

Instead, 20 House Republicans scuttled McCarthy’s bid by throwing their support behind Representative Jordan, who has repeatedly said he doesn’t want the gavel.

The House is adjourned after the third vote and will meet again at noon on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s failed bid was the first time in 100 years that a Speaker was not elected on the opening ballot.

In the first and second votes for speaker, 19 Republicans voted against McCarthy for other candidates. The third ballot saw McCarthy’s hopes for first place in the House dwindle even further, with at least one more Republican voting against him.

When his name was called for a ballot, Florida GOP Representative Byron Donalds dropped McCarthy in favor of joining the conservatives who supported Jordan.

He said afterwards that McCarthy simply doesn’t have the votes to be Speaker.