Trump calls Biden an ‘enemy of the state’ at campaign-like rally in Pennsylvania for Dr. Oz

Former President Donald Trump criticized President Biden on Saturday at a rally for Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, hinting at a possible 2024 presidential election.

Trump, whose property in Mar-a-Lago was recently raided by the FBI, called Biden an “enemy of the state” who slandered anyone who voted for Trump.

He also said, “Maybe I should just do it again,” referring to a second run in the presidency in 2024 after winning in 2016.

The event featured other high-profile Republicans such as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Doug Mastriano.

He focused much of the speech on Pennsylvania’s largest city, Philadelphia, where crime has risen recently, and called on governor candidate Mastriano to work with Oz to change things.

He also took aim at former President Barack Obama, saying ‘he’s not saying anything’

Supporters gathered in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania for Trump’s campaign-style speech, in which he hinted at another presidential run

Trump was able to nominate Senate candidate Dr. Oz, calling his opponent John Fetterman a ‘spoiled and entitled socialist loser who handed over his parents’ money’

On Thursday, Biden gave a major speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where he launched a furious attack on Trump, accusing him of “destroying American democracy.”

Biden also labeled him — and MAGA Republicans who follow him — as “extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Referring to Biden’s controversial comments on Saturday, Trump said Philadelphia, given the state of the city, was a perfect place for Biden to sow such divisiveness.

“I think Philadelphia was a good choice to deliver this speech of hate and anger,” he said.

“By the way, the next morning he forgot what he said,” Trump joked to loud applause.

He took the time to express his views on Oz’s opponent John Fetterman, calling him a “spoiled and righteous socialist loser who handed over his parents’ money.”

He also addressed former President Barack Obama, noting, “They say he’s so handsome. They say he is such a great speaker. What is he saying? He doesn’t say anything.’

He was joined by fellow Republican heavyweights such as Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Thursday’s speech has been heavily criticized for its content and optics, as faceless Marines stood behind the president

Standing on the darkened stage with ominous red lighting, the Biden called Trump by his name and slapped him for promoting the claim that the 2020 election had been stolen.

While he made it clear that he doesn’t think every Republican is “extreme” or a threat, he said “there is no doubt that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans.”

“And that is a threat to this country,” he added. “Too much of what is happening in our country today is not normal.”

Trump quickly hit back at the speech on his Truth Social, posting: “Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerful as only words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

“If he doesn’t want to make America great again, which he doesn’t want through words, deeds, and thoughts, then he certainly shouldn’t be representing the United States of America!

“If you look at the words and meaning of Biden’s uncomfortable and angry speech tonight, he threatened America, including the possible use of military force. He must be insane, or suffering from late stage dementia!’

He also shared an untitled image of Biden wearing the dark red lights on the stage with his arms clenched into fists next to a photo of himself kissing the American flag.