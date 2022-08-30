Trump ‘bragged about having intelligence on French President Emmanuel Macron’s sex life’

Donald Trump boasted to some of his closest allies that he had “intelligence” about French President Emmanuel Macron’s sex and love life that he learned during his time as president, a new report reveals.

Two knowledgeable people told Rolling Stone that Trump claimed to have heard about Macron through briefings and intelligence viewing, but they admit it was sometimes difficult to discern what information was real because he was gossip.

“It’s often hard to tell if he’s bullsh***ing or not,” a source said.

Macron, 44, has been married to his wife Brigitte, 69, since 2007.

Brigitte, nearly 25 years his senior, had previously been Macron’s teacher before the two got married.

Donald Trump (right) bragged during and after his term in office that “intelligence” he received as president has made dirt about the (left-wing) gender and personal life of French President Emmanuel Macron. During the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month, the FBI found a document listed as “info re: President of France”

Macron has been married to Brigitte (left) since 2007. Pictured: Brigitte Macron with then-First Lady Melania Trump (right) on November 11, 2018 in Versailles, France

Following the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month, it released a list of seized documents, including Item 1A, which was listed as “info re: President of France.”

It is not clear what was on that particular document, whether it contained information classified or collected from intelligence, or whether it had anything to do with Macron’s personal life.

Sources claim Trump’s musings on Macron’s behavior lacked details or particularities and were more general accusations of indiscretions.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request from DailyMail.com for comment.

Stephanie Grisham, who at one point served as Trump’s press secretary, wrote in a memoir that Trump had privately called Macron a “a wimp” and “one hundred and twenty pounds of rage.”

The former US president and the French president had a mixed bag of relationships, including a fallout during Trump’s tenure.

Brigitte, 69, is almost 25 years older than Emmanuel Macron, 44. They met when she was his teacher. The two are pictured on April 24, 2022 after he won a second five-year term as president

Pictured (LR) Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron pose for a working dinner on August 24, 2019 in Biarritz, France during the 45th G7 summit

In the 2017 French presidential race, Trump initially backed Macron’s rival, but that didn’t stop the French president from inviting the US president at the time to be the guest of honor at a Bastille Day parade the same year of his reelection.

During a meeting at the White House of international ambassadors to the United Nations in 2019, Trump heard Macron call a “pain in the ass.”

The revelation of the document about Macron shocked France, noted two other sources familiar with the situation.

Trump talks about Macron’s supposedly ‘naughty’ ways that ‘[not] lots of people are aware of the heightened concern and have pressured French and US officials to find out what the former president had on him, according to the sources.

In particular, they wanted to know whether the document was a breach of national security.

But Trump seems far more concerned about Macron’s love and sex life than intelligence information that could potentially pose security concerns.

Macron’s romance with his now-wife began when he was 16 years old and began seeing his literature and drama teacher at a Catholic high school in Amiens, then Brigitte Auzière.

In his book and political manifesto Revolution, President Macron described the affair as “a love that is often clandestine, often hidden, misunderstood by many before imposing itself.”

Brigitte was married and had three children when she began an affair with her teenage student Emmanuel Macron.

Her youngest daughter Tiphaine Auzière, now 38, said in a 2018 documentary that she was only nine when she learned of the affair and her father, André-Louis Auzière, left the family home in Amiens to live in Lille.

Despite Macron’s doctor’s parents asking Brigitte not to see him again until he was 18, she said, “I can’t promise you anything.”

The two continued to see each other even after Macron’s parents sent him to Paris to continue his education. Brigitte eventually divorced her husband in 2006 and married Macron in 2017.

The FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Aug. 8 to recover documents and materials he took from the White House when he left office last year.

This isn’t the first time Trump has become fixated on his rivals’ sexual and romantic relationships.

For example, while Josh Mandel and JD Vance competed for Trump’s approval in the Ohio Senate race, the former president called Mandel’s sex life “f***ing weird,” according to a February report.

Same source said Trump has ‘talked about’ [Mandel] and sex more often in the same sentence than I would have liked to hear.’

Grisham also wrote in her memoir that Trump took her aside on Air Force One after she saw Justin Trudeau on TV and made a crude claim about the sex life of the Canadian prime minister’s mother.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump also gossiped about the relationship of MSNBC hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough shortly before it went public, according to a book by reporters covering Trump’s presidency.

“You know, nobody else knows about it, but I know about Joe and Mika’s little apartment on the Upper East Side,” he said. “I’ll tell you all about it one day.”