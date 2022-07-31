Trump blasts White House’s rumored offer to trade ‘Merchant of Death’ for Brittney Griner

Ex-President Donald Trump says trading the arms dealer dubbed the ‘Merchant of Death’ in exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner is not a ‘very good trade’.

Speaking on Saturday on “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” Trump said of Griner, “She knew you wouldn’t go in there full of drugs, and she admitted it.”

He continued, “I suppose she admitted it without too much violence, because it is what it is, and it certainly doesn’t seem like such a good profession, does it?”

Trump turned to the Merchant of Death, aka arms dealer Viktor Bout, saying, “He is definitely one of the worst in the world, and he will get his freedom because a potentially spoiled person enters Russia full of drugs.”

Trump also described Bout as receiving a “free card” as a result of the potential trade.

Trump continued: “She went there laden with drugs to a hostile territory where they are very vigilant about drugs.

“They don’t like drugs. And she got caught. And now we have to get her out – and she makes, you know, a lot of money, I think. We need to get her out for an absolute killer and one of the largest arms dealers in the world. Killed many Americans. A lot of people killed,” the former president continued.

It has already been widely reported that the Russian government wanted the US to release Viktor Bout in exchange for civilians Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.

Griner was arrested at Moscow airport in February after vapes containing hash oil were found in her luggage. The Olympic gold medalist has pleaded guilty to the crime. She faces 10 years in prison.

Whelan, an Iraq war veteran who had enlisted in the Marine Corps, was arrested in Russia in 2018 and accused of being a spy. The former police officer and sheriff’s deputy was in the country to attend the wedding of a fellow Marine veteran.

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison, including time in a labor camp.

While Bout was convicted in 2011 of conspiracy to murder American citizens. He is currently serving 25 years in prison.

Russian officials have not said how many vape cartridges containing hash oil Griner is accused of smuggling into Russia.

Her lawyers claim she has a prescription for the drug and that she accidentally took it in her luggage.

Hash oil has a high level of THC, the active psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.

The day before Trump’s comments, comedian Bill Maher joked on his HBO show that if the former president is indicted by the Justice Department for his role in the January 6 Capitol uprising, “We’ll put Trump in jail and trade him.” then to Russia for Brittney Griner.’

Russian citizen Viktor Bout was convicted in 2011 of conspiracy to murder American citizens. He is currently in prison for 25 years

Former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo echoed the former student host’s sentiments in an interview with: Fox news this week.

Pompeo said, “He’s a bad guy. He’s a man who wanted to kill Americans. It poses a real risk to the United States. There’s a real reason the Russians want him home. Offering such trade is a dangerous precedent.”

He continued, “This is not a good trade, not the right way forward, and it will probably lead to more.”

One of Trump’s biggest media supporters, conservative instigator Tomi Lahren, agrees with Pompeo.

She tweeted this week: ‘Wait a minute, we’re trading a Russian arms dealer, the so-called ‘Merchant of Death’ for Brittney Griner?! This is Bowe Bergdahl all over again. RIDICULOUS!’

Ohio GOP Congressman Jim Jordan tweeted in June: “Everyone knows that President Trump is said to have negotiated the release of Brittney Griner by now.”

This was mocked by US citizen Trevor Reed, who was released by the Russian government in April 2022. Reed replied to Jordan’s tweet, “Yeah, big thanks to President Trump for getting myself and Paul Whelan out. Not.’

The Kremlin reportedly wants to add another killer to the deal that would grant freedom to Griner and Whelan.

According to a new report from CNN the Russians also want convicted FSB agent and hit man Vadim Krasikov thrown into the deal.

In 2019, Krasikov murdered Chechen spy Zelimkhan Khangoshvili in broad daylight in a public park in Berlin, Germany.

Krasikov was sentenced to life in prison in Germany last December.

The CNN report notes that because this request was made through an informal channel, US officials do not view it as “a legitimate counter-offer” to Griner and Whelan’s freedom.

A German government source confirmed to CNN that US officials have reached out to their colleagues in Berlin to discuss the possibility of releasing Krasikov.

This report has not been confirmed by the State Department with a spokesperson told CNN: “In order to maintain the best chance of a successful outcome, we are not going to comment publicly on speculation.”