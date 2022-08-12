Trump besieged on all sides: An FBI raid, a New York tax probe, a Georgia grand jury

When FBI agents raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Monday, it sparked outrage among his supporters, who accused the Justice Department of prosecuting the former president.

Trump himself accused authorities of a “witch hunt” and of trying to ensure he could never run for president again.

Even Republicans with no great love for Trump said it was a dangerous and unprecedented move.

“This is a very dangerous line that they have crossed,” said New York GOP donor Eric Levine.

“And unless they come up with evidence that he and Putin were plotting the invasion of New Hampshire or something, this heavy-handed way of getting information about an ex-president is breathtaking.”

Sources said the raid was part of an investigation into whether Trump took home classified documents after he left the White House, and even that they may contain nuclear secrets.

Former President Donald Trump faces a slew of legal battles that have only intensified since he left office. They include investigations into his post-election behavior and business practices. The probes extend across the country

A new report on Friday claimed some documents labeled top secret were found in a storage area near the Mar-a-Lago swimming pool. There are two pools on the Florida estate, one near the main house and the other parallel to the ocean

And it meant Attorney General Merrick Garland and his Justice Department now have the former president in full view.

Whether they have the evidence — or the political will — to indict a former president is another question.

But it’s not the only legal threat facing Trump or his business empire.

Two criminal investigations are underway. One deals with allegations of meddling in the 2020 elections and the other with possible financial crimes.

At the same time, a congressional investigation is weighing whether or not criminal charges should be recommended in relation to last year’s January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

January 6 investigation

Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building on January 6 last year. House of Representatives gathers evidence on Trump’s role in the violence

The Jan 6 commission held a series of public hearings as it presented its evidence

Trump was acquitted by the Senate last year of “inciting an insurrection” for inciting his supporters and spreading false claims that the 2020 election had been stolen from him.

Republicans said he was in the right.

But the matter did not end there.

The House has set up a committee to investigate the events leading up to the riots, and presented its evidence in a series of blockbuster hearings over the summer.

It contained testimonies from Trump’s own aides that he knew he had lost the election, despite public claims to the contrary, and that he was told that some of his supporters were armed, yet demand that they be allowed to march to Congress to protest. against the certification of Joe Biden’s Election Victory.

The commission has no legal authority to prosecute Trump. But it might recommend that the Justice Department file charges.

Possible charges include obstructing vote counting in Congress or conspiring to defraud the US.

presidential reports

Employees carry boxes to Marine One before President Donald Trump left the White House for his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on January 20, 2021

Trump aides were seen carrying boxes of files to Marine One when Trump flew out of the White House for the last time last year.

But presidents are supposed to hand over their documents to the National Archives at the end of their term in office under the requirements of the Presidential Records Act.

In February, the National Archives reported that some 15 boxes of government material had been found in Mar-a-Lago that should have been turned in.

Negotiations continued over material Trump allegedly kept, but quiet discussions exploded publicly on Monday when the former president confirmed that his club had been searched by the FBI.

Attorney General Merrick Garland defended the operation and said he had halted the search.

Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the foundation of the Justice Department and of our democracy, he said.

“Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly without fear or favour. That is exactly what the Ministry of Justice does under my supervision.’

New York tax investigation

Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg faces up to 15 years in prison if found guilty of tax fraud. It is one of two cases against the company in New York

New York Attorney General Letitia James is also investigating allegations that Trump’s company misled lenders and tax authorities about asset values

A New York judge on Friday ordered the Trump organization and its financial chief to face charges in October on criminal tax fraud charges.

Prosecutors believe Allen Weisselberg and Trump’s company colluded for 15 years to provide compensation to senior executives.

That included $1.7 million, including rent, car payments and school fees, for Weisselberg, who is accused of defrauding New York of $900,000 in unpaid taxes.

He and the company deny any allegation.

At the same time, Trump is facing a civil case being prosecuted by New York Attorney General Letitia James. She is investigating allegations that Trump’s company misled lenders and tax authorities about asset values ​​by raising and lowering valuations depending on whether it was for tax or investment purposes.

She questioned Trump under oath on Wednesday. But he argued for the Fifth Amendment and repeated the phrase “same answer” more than 400 times.

The two investigations are separate, but James’ civil investigation could lead to a lawsuit and fines.

Georgia Grand Jury

Trump allies, including Rudy Giuliani (above), the former New York mayor and Trump attorney, and Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator from South Carolina, have been asked to appear before a Georgia Grand Jury examining the aftermath of the US election. 2020 explores

Trump’s lawyers and allies are in the firing line in Georgia, where the former president and key aides reportedly tried to undo the 2020 election result.

Leaked emails and phone transcripts show how they are putting pressure on local officials, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, to prevent the 15 votes of Georgia’s electoral college from going to Biden.

In a January 2021 phone call, Trump even called on Raffensperger to “find” him the 10,000 votes he needed to defeat the Democratic candidate.

A grand jury has been convened to sift through the claims and decide whether there is enough evidence to press charges.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis more than three dozen individuals to appear before the jury. Among them are Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and Trump’s attorney, and Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina senator.